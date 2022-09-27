Easy to grow herbs for novice gardeners

Planting a herb garden does not require as much time, skill or knowledge as many people think. All you need to grow some herbs are the seeds of your choice, a few pots, some dirt, and sun or light. You can find all of these things around you. You do not have to spend a fortune, as a packet of seeds only costs a few thousand shillings. If you do not have space, you can recycle containers already within your homestead or buy planters from the various suppliers around you.

Once you have got the supplies, the next step is as easy as filling your pots with the right soil, planting your seeds in it, adding water and making sure they have adequate sunlight. Within a few days, you should start seeing shoots coming out.

Ritah Nagudi the proprietor of Pumfuzi Herbal Tea, says plants do not only purify the air but also have dietary and health benefits.

“Herbs such as rosemary, spear mint or lemon grass are air fresheners, act as stress relievers and cut down on calories when consumed directly,” she says.

Planting

Plants come in two major categories; perennial and annual plants. Perennial herbs are those that come back every single year so that you do not have to replant.

They include plants such as anise hyssop and bee balm are colourful, perennial herbs that have a wonderful scent and are used in many emulsions and infusions.

Other perennial herbs are fennel, bay, chives, lemon balm, oregano, thyme, mints, and sage.

Annual plants need to be planted every year. You may plant them from seeds yourself, or you may want to buy seedlings and set them out. These include such herbs as basil, cilantro, cress, and marjoram. These herbs have a distinct growing cycle and reach maturity in about two months depending on the variety.

“Some annual plants are able to replant themselves in the same spot every year if you let the flowers go to seed. The seeds will fall around the existing plants and can sprout the following season,” says Nagudi.

When planning your garden, consider such things as the amount of sunlight your herbs will require, the proximity to your kitchen, and the size of the herbs at maturity.

The nice thing about growing herbs is they are incredibly easy to take care of. Once you have established your plants in your garden or pots, they will grow quite happily with just a minimum amount of care.

Almost all culinary herbs are sun lovers. If you want to grow herbs outdoors, select a location that receives at least six to eight hours of sunlight a day. If you are growing herbs indoors, an ideal location would be a window that receives the most sunlight.

Challenges

Many novice gardeners get frustrated when they wake up to a garden under attack from pests and diseases.

Usually, the first thing that will come to mind is look out for a pesticide that will save the plants.

However, there are many natural ways to prevent pests from finding their way into your garden.

Choose your plants wisely

Some plants and plant varieties are more prone to pest issues than others. Preventing pests in your garden is sometimes as simple as choosing pest-resistant vegetables.

Nagudi cautions gardeners against creeping or climbing plants which easily transfer disease to healthy stems.

“Plants such as basil also known as Ocimum basilicum attract insects and snails. This, however, can be prevented by applying salt on the plant which affects the skin of the snails. Additionally, spearmint attracts fungus to prevent infestation, cut or trim the plant,” she says.

Intercropping

Preventing pests in your garden can also be the result of increasing the diversity of your plants. By inter-planting different plants with each other such as flowering herbs and annuals, pests may have a more difficult time locating their host plants. Rather than planting a single crop in a row or block, mix everything up to keep even small monocultures out of the garden.

Choose healthy plants

The most important method of preventing pests in your garden is planting plants that are healthy. Healthy through the use of their own chemical defense system are able to fend off any attack.

The healthier your plants are, the better able they are to fight off pests all on their own. Feed your plants by feeding your soil a healthy diet of organic matter and make sure they are planted in conditions where they will thrive.

Care

Now that your herbs have successful sprouted, what is the best way to take care of them?

Nagudi says: “To make sure that the herbs grow healthy, water them twice during the hot season; early morning and late evening. However, take care not to flood the soils with water as this rots the stems. So do not water your plants during the rainy seasons.”

Choosing soil

Another important element is choosing the soil in which to grow your plants. There are different types of potting soils and mixes depending on whether you are growing herbs indoors, in pots, or in the ground.

Potting soils are normally lighter and provide better aeration which is better for indoor and containers plants.

But it can also be used in your garden mixed at a ratio of 50:50.

To find out the right soil to buy, consult a gardening expert or the people at the plant nurseries.

Plant the seeds initially six inches apart, then later thin to twelve inches.

Since not every seed you plant will germinate, plant more seeds that the plants you have planned for your garden or planter.

