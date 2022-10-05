Ebony started firm to make interior design affordable for all

A few years ago, the number of professional interior designers in Uganda could be counted on one hand. This scarcity made hiring professional services for homes prohibitively expensive and it became a reserve of the wealthy.

Years down the road, the landscape has changed and almost every shopping mall in Kampala boasts of one or two interior décor business.

A few of them simply deal in interior décor items, while others such as Bedazzle Interiors also offer services. Found in Kigoowa, a Kampala suburb, the firm opened its doors in 2018 and offers comprehensive décor services.

Winnie Ebony, the proprietor says she was inspired to open up shop because she noticed a gap for her kind of services.

“More and more people are inspired by what they see online. They dream of chic and trendy homes or offices. This is the gap I set out to fill by helping them turn their dreams into reality,” she says.

Before venturing out into self-employment, Ebony had a cushy job with MTN Uganda for nine years.

Ebony who describes herself as a passionate and avid gardener has a greenhouse where she grows plants and helps clients who want to include them in their décor make the right choices.

Knowing that including nature in one’s surroundings has many positive benefits, she wanted every client to be able to afford that in spite of their income. So, she started a greenhouse that has a variety of plants, herbs, spices and flowers.

While she could easily run a greenhouse successfully, she needed to upskill on her interior design, which she did by taking an interior design course online.

Tending to the plants

Ebony’s most popular service is helping clients learn how to take care of their plants.

“Plants need proper care to thrive, so I teach my clients when to water, when to add fertiliser and how to treat them when they are attacked by pests,” she says.

Because many clients are wary of using artificial fertlisers, Ebony teaches them, how to make their own at home using household refuse such as peelings, kitchen scraps and coffee grounds.

Ebony also helps clients select plants that are beneficial to each other. She says plants such as philodendron, peace lily, pothos, snake plants and spider plants grow well together.

Advice

Ebony’s goal is to help every client access quality décor advice or design at an affordable cost. The process begins by helping them identify their lifestyle needs, understand their aesthetic and the possibilities of their space.

“You need to pay attention to your client during the planning stage, this will help you discover things about them that they are unable to communicate effectively. The client will be pleasantly surprised when the finished project can reflect their personalities or company culture. This is what sets successful décor experts apart from the rest,” she says.

She says being able to offer a variety of services is a great way to build a client base when one is starting out.

“The trick is in making sure that your clients are happy and can refer you to others. You also need to establish a relationship with your clients so they can come back,” she says.

Ebony advises entrepreneurs to go for businesses that they are passionate about not because they think they are lucrative.

“When you do something you truly have passion for, the results are more impressive because one is able to combine their inherent gift with trained instinct,” she says.

In the modern world where technology is continuously evolving, the most successful interior designers also keep reinventing themselves with continual education and research in order to stay relevant.

Before hiring an interior designer you need to be clear about the nature of services they offer and what your budget can be able to get you. Here is a range of services offered by interior designers.

Designer for a day

This one-time, single-day service gives clients the benefit of using an interior designer for a specific project, such as interior decorating for a specific room. You can establish a fixed price for this service, which typically involves four to six hours of design work.

Consultation

This service usually addresses a specific project. You can visit the client’s home or office, but the session can also be conducted in your own office. These sessions typically last for one to three hours.

Shopping