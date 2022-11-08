Edible flowers to add to your garden

Flowers do not only add taste to your food but also liven up your plates with colourful garnishes. For thousands of years, flowers have been used by cultures around the world in traditional cooking such as the use of rosewater in the Middle East and saffron in India.

Slowly but steadily, the tradition of adding a few flavourful petals to food is catching on in Uganda. If this is a trend you would like to taste, why not grow your own edible flowers at home and those you do not consume, you can supply to high-end restaurants.

Choosing flowers

Not all flowers are edible and not all of them will be pleasant to your palate. So the choice of what you plant will depend on your taste.

Also please beware that come flowers are highly poisonous so steer clear from experimenting on flowers you do not know. Consult a horticulturalist at your local nursery to identify for you the flowers that are edible and if possible get their specific names and label them in your garden.

Planting

Your edible flowers require the same care as the ornamental flowers but because they are meant for human consumption, avoid all chemical pest control and animal manure at least for four months prior to harvesting. If you spot pests you can manually pick them off your flowers and refrain from eating those that have been damaged.

Just like your ornamentals, edible flowers can be grown in planters if you do not have much garden space. The most likely to thrive in planters are violas, geraniums and nasturtiums.

Harvesting and storage

Remember flowers are more delicate than vegetables so it is more difficult to harvest and store them properly. The best time to harvest your flowers is early in the morning and when they have just fully opened. For pollen-heavy flowers, the first step will be removing the stamens and pistil and gently brushing off any excess pollen from the petals.

Cut off the green, white or non-coloured portion because these tend to be bitter. To protect delicate petals from bruising, do not wash them under running water but gently wash each petal by hand.

It is best to use them within a few hours but if you need to store them longer place your flowers on a damp cloth in a sealed container in the fridge.

Geraniums

To add some pinks and reds to your flower palette, try some geraniums. These flowers have a sour citrus flavour, and scented geraniums also take on some of the flavour of the scented leaves. They are great for ice-cubes or summer cordials.

Lavender

This flower needs no introduction as it is a popular ingredient in our cosmetics for its floral scent. Lavender has culinary uses as well and can be used to add a bit of a floral flavour to lemonades, or use it to decorate pretty cakes.

Roses

This beautiful flower that you probably already have growing in your garden can be eaten too. This does not mean that all roses are fit for consumption because you cannot be sure of how they were grown. So for your own safety, consume only roses you have grown purposely for that. Roses can be used to add sweetness to cakes in both flavour and to create a dramatic look.

Pansies

These sweet purple, white and yellow flowers look adorable on top of sugar cookies, or when sugared and used to decorate a cake. You could even detach the petals and sprinkle onto fresh salads.

Chamomile

Unwinding with a hot cup of chamomile tea is the perfect way to end any day, but it is not the only use for this herb. Try using it in your baking; the bitterness of the leaves pairs well with the sweetness of ice cream and custard.

Lilacs

The next time you are enjoying a pitcher of ice-cold water, add a few lilac blossoms. The fragrance alone will make your water even more enjoyable.

Caution

Be cautious if you have hay-fever, asthma or allergies.

Use only edible flowers as food garnishes and eat small quantities.

