Electric iron shoe covers will save your outfits

Many of us understand the frustration of burning your favourite outfit when ironing. Sometimes it is not the burning but rather that unsightly shiny appearance that clothes get from being frequently ironed that ruins a perfectly good outfit. That is why with a flat iron cover commonly known as a shoe horn cover, you will kill two birds with one stone. We know that for our clothes to be ironed, the flat iron has to transfer heat from a hotter object to a cooler one. However, if not well managed this heat causes damage. A flat iron cover is a simple way to help keep the scorches and burns off your clothing. The tool offers a conducive ironing experience while keeping your clothes neat and safe.

Material

The cover will make ironing delicate fabrics such as silk a breeze as it shields the fabric from direct contact with the metal while still transferring heat. The flat iron cover is a workable solution is able to absorb and transfer heat at the same time because it is made out of microfiber and non-silk vinyl making it difficult to ignite. This synthetic material is coated with a flame retardant to hamper volatile ignition. It is also heat resistant and prevents burns for as long as 20 minutes duration when placed on clothing.

This cover is also designed to fit most household irons and comes in a white polythene-like jacket that wraps around the base of the flatiron. The jacket is adjusted to cling onto the handle of the flat giving it a perfect fitting to make ironing easy.

Benefits

The flat iron cover can be used on shiny surfaces such as bold prints or paints. The sticky nature of such surfaces can survive a burn with the aid of this tool.

This heat resistant tool has grown popular among dry cleaners since it makes ironing easy on just any fabric. While it fits most irons, it protects all types of fabric such as denim, cotton, and silk from all scorches and burns.

With an ability to allow high heat setting, the tool also protects the sole plate of iron while ironing over zips making it a good purchase and care technique for all clothing.

It is also easy to install as it suits most flat irons and embraces flat iron bases with a perfect fitting hence making ironing easy.

Storage

Unlike other irons that require bags such as hairdresser irons, these covers are enough on their own while storing a heated flat iron immediately after use. They do not require bags but are bags on their own. They are able to hold the heat within even when stored in a travel bag immediately after use. Therefore there is no need for a zipper to have them stored away.

The cover is light weight and pocket sized making it easy to carry along on journeys.

Cost

The flat iron cover saves both time and money. With a price tag of Shs50,000.

The cloth transfers heat for a duration of five to seven years while keeping your clothing away from burns. This means you do not have to keep incurring the cost of repairs and shopping for a while as it saves you money.