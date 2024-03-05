Eliminate these items from your bedroom for a more restful sleep

Your bedroom is the place you escape to from the demands of your busy life to wind down, relax and recharge. But a disorganised bedroom will not only fail to fulfill this purpose but will instead cause you more stress. A study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found a link between a high density of household objects and elevated cortisol. Messy spaces signal the need for future cleaning, and the mental weight of knowing it needs to be addressed increases stress.

It was also discovered that clutter can increase negative feelings and lead to depression. According to the Mayo Clinic, clutter cause loss of sleep and decrease our ability to focus and be productive. With all these negative impacts to our health, the most obvious thing to do is to remove as much unnecessary clutter as possible. However eliminating bedroom clutter is not as simple as it sounds. Many of the items in the bedroom that should be eliminated might have sentimental value to us or they have become acquired habits that we cannot unlearn in an instant. This exercise will require emotional and psychological preparation to be effective.

All technology

The primary function of the bedroom is to support your rest and adding technology will defy that function. Sleep experts recommend keeping technology such as TV and cellphones out of the bedroom.

If you are just as many others that have got into the habit of reading on their beds on their phones, it is time to change. Apart from being unhygienic, the cellphone also exposes you to radiation. Banning all forms of technology from the bedroom will eliminate all those unsightly cords and extension cables.

Pets

We love the comfort our pets’ proximity brings us but it comes at a price. One study found that 30 percent of participants who slept with a pet woke up because of them and 63 percent had poor sleep quality.

Also while you might not be allergic to your pet, it can easily spread bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella, both of which can lead to hospitalisation and be fatal. Parasites can also make their way into your animal’s skin, especially if they spend a lot of time outdoors.

Old pillows

Pillows should be replace every two years. However, if yours have become lumpy, stained or flat, it is time to replace them. Pillows that have passed their use-by date can cause neck pain and are unable to offer the support you need for a goodnight’s sleep.

Books

Your nightstand would look bare without one or two books, but it should not become a mini-library. Apart from collecting dust keeping piles of books in your bedroom simply increases clutter. Pick one or two books to read in your bedroom and replace them once you are finished with them.

Your bedroom junk drawer

We all have that drawer in the bedroom that is filled with old make-up, perfume and toiletries that should have been thrown out long ago. Many of these past their prime products often have traces of harmful bacteria.

Go through your drawer eliminating anything that has expired or you do not use. Clean and arrange the perfume and make-up you do use every day neatly, using decorative trays and storage vessels.

Clothes