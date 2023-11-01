Enjoy different temperatures in the same bed

Learning to share a bed even with a loved one is not as easy as the movies make it seem. We all have our quirks that can eventually get irritating to our partners. One of those is the temperature at which we like to sleep. While some prefer a toasty bed, others want it cool.

Getting such people to share a bed would have been an uphill task years ago, but now thanks to technology it is just as simple as adding a gadget. Experts put the ideal sleep temperature somewhere in the 60 to 72 degrees range.

“This range is ideal because variations in our core body temperature, which is regulated by our body’s circadian rhythm, drop in the evening and coincide with our brain’s melatonin secretion,” Dr Brown Afolabi explains adding: “Having a cool room environment further promotes this temperature drop and improves our sleep quality.”

Exposure to heat or a too-warm sleep environment, can decrease the slow wave sleep and REM sleep, the two deepest stages of sleep that help us wake up feeling refreshed.

“If the room temperature is too cold, on the other hand, it can also cause us to be uncomfortable and this discomfort can impact our sleep quality as well,” says Dr Afolabi.

The ideal solution is BedJet, a climate-control device for beds. The device comes with an external hub that rests beneath your bed and a hose that delivers air under your sheets. It can be programmed for any temperature between 66 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you are one of those lucky couples who share the same sleep temperature, one device should be sufficient, but if you have diverse preferences then the BedJet 3 Dual Zone System for Couples is your solution.

Unlike many sleep products, the BedJet 3, provides active cooling or heating by delivering temperature-controlled air to your bed throughout the night.

How it works

The According to the sleepfoundation.org, the BedJet’s external hub draws in outside air, then adjusts the temperature based on the settings. A heating element allows you to warm the air up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

The BedJet does not use any cooling agents, so the coldest available setting will be on par with your bedroom’s temperature. The hub connects to an accordion-style hose with a plastic nozzle for directing the air.

The nozzle can be placed under your top sheet, or you can opt for BedJet’s Cloud Sheet. The Cloud Sheet is dual-layered with a small opening at the bottom for the nozzle to fit. This specialised design helps isolate the air for maximum cooling or heating, depending on your settings.

After turning on the device, you should notice a temperature change within minutes. Although BedJet recommends placing the Cloud Sheet beneath your top sheet, comforter, duvet, weighted blanket or any other bed covering you use, you do not need the Cloud Sheet to operate the BedJet.

Standard BedJet 3 models come with a wireless remote, which can be used to programme the device’s temperature. You may also input your settings with the BedJet companion app. An app-only version of the BedJet is available and priced a bit lower than the device that comes with a remote.

Biorhythm programming

The beauty about this device is its ability to be programmed for many other purposes such programming it to shift to different temperatures throughout the night.

You can also set a “temperature alarm” to heat or cool your sleep surface when it is time to wake up in the morning. If you enjoy aromatherapy, you can purchase an attachment for your BedJet 3 that scents the air.

The Aromatherapy Upgrade Kit comes with lavender, tea tree, and chamomile essential oils, but you can use any scent you wish.

Installation

Installing the BedJet is an easy, straightforward process. After unboxing the device, attach the nozzle to one end of the accordion-style hose. The hose’s opposite end fits snugly inside a port on the external hub, you can place under the bed.

The hub requires only six inches of under-bed clearance to fit properly. BedJet recommends plugging the six-foot power cord directly into a wall socket.

If you need to use a power strip, check to make sure it is appliance-rated for 1,800 watts. The device does not have a backup battery, so you will need electricity to power it.

Maintenance

The Cloud Sheet comes with a helpful “This Side Down” label, indicating how it should be placed on your mattress. It is 100 percent cotton and can be easily washed. Your BedJet 3 comes installed with a reusable air filter, which should be rinsed in running water every three months.