Essential cleaning tools for every home

Whether you are just getting started in a new space or looking to complete your cleaning kit, there are a few things everyone should have in their home. We have put together a list of the most essential cleaning tools that we believe no home should be without. Many of these items may be staples that you already own, but if you are missing a few, you can find them at any supermarket near you.

Microfibre cloth

Microfibre cloths are gentle on surfaces and ideal for picking up dust. They are perfect for tidying up flat screens or furniture, and they do not leave fibre streaks on mirrors or stainless steel. A common misconception many of us have is that cotton towels are ideal however, cleaning experts affirm that cleaning towels made out of microfibre are most effective. While cotton is a natural fibre, microfibre is made from synthetic materials typically polyester and nylon blend.

Cotton is breathable and a very good absorbent of water but it pushes dirt and debris rather than pick it up. Also because cotton is an organic material, it tends to harbour odour and bacteria. Microfibre being synthetic is less likely to harbour odour or bacteria. They also dry faster since they are light, so you do not have to deal with damp clothes that become slimy.

Scrubbing hand brush

An all-purpose scrubbing brush will most definitely come in handy when it comes to cleaning your bathroom tiles, bathtub, and bathroom sinks. A plastic one with strong bristles and a handle that has a good grip is a good one.

If you have a shower instead of a bath tab, one with a long handle can come in handy sometimes, when you do not necessarily bend down to scrub. If you can, get a brush set, with different brush head sizes, so you can tackle different spaces. Dirt usually collects in the corners of a bathroom and a big brush cannot get into the corners, so there you will need a brush almost as small as a toothbrush.

Have a hand brush delegated for scrubbing surfaces and one for scrubbing your feet and toes, as the one you use for cleaning may harbour bacteria. All-purpose scrubbing cleaning brushes can be found in your local supermarket and in local markets such as Kikubo and Nakawa.

Multi-purpose duster

A duster will help you do away with cobwebs that usually hang at the ceiling and corners of the room. Get one with a pivoting head, it should also be long enough, to reach your ceiling height.

Rubber squeezer/ squeegee

A rubber squeezer also known as a squeegee is a cleaning tool, most people ignore, and however, it is very helpful. It will not only, help you dry up the floors, after a good deep clean, but it is also very helpful in the bathroom for everyday use. Long, relaxing showers after a tiring day at work feel like heaven.

However, once finished, these showers can leave the bathroom walls and floor with soap scum. That is where a shower squeegee or rubber squeezer comes in like a hero.

A rubber squeezer will be your bathroom’s best friend as it removes extra soap scum and moisture, and can help get rid of water splashes, which will keep away rust stains, mould and mildew. Their rubberised blades keep the bathroom dry, which will keep the bathroom rug dry, we all know how irritating it can be to step on a dump rug in the bathroom.

Cleaning gloves

Soap, cleaning chemicals, and hot water can be tough on your hands, so take care to protect them. Invest in a pair of sturdy rubber gloves that will help you tackle messier home cleaning tasks with confidence. Always buy the ones with a textured surface, so you can get a good grip on your brushes and other tools.

Spray bottles

A spray bottle will effectively come in handy when you have to clean a surface or wash something with water, especially your glass mirror, windows, and doors. Even though spray bottles are cheap, you can recycle your old glass or plastic bottles by using them to make your DIY spray bottles for your home cleaning activities. All you need is to get a spray cap or lid that perfectly fits each bottle. You can also use them to mix up your own cleaning solutions.

Baking soda and white vinegar

Baking Soda is a helpful cleaning agent many homeowners often overlook. It is not just useful for baking, it is also excellent for absorbing and eliminating bad odours.

Hence, you can use it to expel bad odours coming from your kitchen and other parts of the house. When combined with a good detergent, baking soda will wash stubborn stains off your cooking utensils.

Just like baking soda, vinegar is another good cleaning agent that every home must have. It is also a mild disinfectant that can serve as a good alternative to chemical-based disinfectants. You can apply it on various surfaces to remove dirt, grime, and grease while disinfecting the surface at the same time.

Dustpan

Dust not only helps to keep your hands clean, but it will also prevent you from spreading dirt from one end of the room to clean, with a dust span, you can carry the dust away from the spot of the room that is dirty without having to sweep to where you to collect it.

Having a clean home to admire gives every homeowner a sense of peace and fulfilment. It also makes it the perfect place to entertain guests and friends.