Eunice Namugenyi integrates women into construction value chain

In 2020, Ephrance Eunice Namugenyi set out to address the recurring challenge of navigating the fragmented and often unreliable process of finding quality construction materials and services. She founded Kuzimba Services, an innovative platform designed to make this process easier, faster, and more transparent.

The idea was birthed out of the need to create employment opportunities for engineering students at Kyambogo University, where she taught in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Faced with skeptical clients and the need to outsource workers from other companies to meet clients’ needs, Namugenyi spent the past few years working to turn Kuzimba Services into a fully-fledged digital construction management platform.

Today, she leads a team of more than 30 people who support clients to manage building projects from land purchase, drawing plans, buying materials and hiring professionals to tracking construction progress and completion.

“We have grown our team and our client base by 18 percent. Revenue has also increased between 23 and 25 percent,” she shares, noting that the figures reflect the period since late 2023. More than numbers, however, Namugenyi is proud of how the company’s internal systems have evolved.

“Before, we just had a basic app. Now, our processes are streamlined. The platform can clearly map out the full construction journey, ensuring accountability and transparency for the client,” she explains.

With more skilled professionals now in-house, Kuzimba has reduced the need for outsourcing, improving efficiency and customer trust. “Our current team has truck drivers, loaders, off loaders, and those who manage small orders via boda bodas. The patchwork team we began with has evolved into a more organised structure,” Namugenyi notes.

Countering challenges The growth has not been without its hurdles. Rising material costs have tested the business. But Namugenyi responds with strategy and creativity.

“We now do bulk sourcing to cut costs. And we have heavily invested in digital marketing to attract new clients, ” she says.

She adds that inconsistent market prices and client expectations sometimes present difficult trade-offs. But those are part of the learning curve in construction.

“You adapt,” she says simply

Digital platforms and social media have been especially helpful in maintaining a steady flow of inquiries and building the brand. “We have flyers and share updates on our platforms. We credit many of our new clients to digital visibility and word-of-mouth referrals. But being present in our communities has helped even more,” she explains.

Namugenyi emphasises that a strong team and working systems are the game changer. “A strong business system is vital for long-term goals in creating community impact. It also helps you think beyond yourself.” The construction industry, in her view, is about more than buildings.

“It is also about building people and communities. You are helping someone create a home or launch a dream,” she says.

Resilience

When asked about the key lessons she has learnt over the years, Namugenyi highlights patience, resilience, and adaptability.

“People make mistakes. Materials break. Not every month is a good month for revenue. But you keep going,” she shares.

For those looking to venture into entrepreneurship, especially in the service industry, Namugenyi encourages having a clear mission and goals from the start.

“That keeps you focused on solving real problems,” she notes Namugenyi adds that trust is a major currency in business.

“You earn trust by being clear on your values and delivering consistently. When people trust you, they come back.”

Commitment is another non-negotiable. “Even when things are not going well, stay committed. The results come,” she says. She also encourages entrepreneurs to seek mentorship early on.

“Having someone to guide you, challenge your assumptions, and help you plan is invaluable. You cannot do this alone.”

Staying grounded

Despite playing different roles as an entrepreneur and educator, Namugenyi stays motivated through reflection, prayer, and impact.

“When I look back at some seasons and see the progress we made, I feel encouraged. There are moments at university when someone walks up to you and asks about the business and that is also fulfilling.” Faith plays a central role in her life and business. “I honour God. I put Him first. He is my anchor. She also draws strength from mentors and yearly goal-setting,” she says. E

ach year, she sits with her team to evaluate past performance and set new targets.

“It gives us direction and helps us track whether we are growing in the right areas.” Feedback from clients has been a strong indicator of how far Kuzimba has come.

Namugenyi estimates that between 40 percent to 60 percent of their clients are repeat customers. “When someone buys from you more than once, that is a big deal. Then they refer you to their family and friends. That is how you know your service is working,” she says. One of her proudest achievements is that many clients who once started small requesting minor construction support now return for larger projects. “That tells us they trust our quality and our process.”

What lies ahead?

Looking to the future, Namugenyi is excited about scaling Kuzimba’s platform into mobile functionality and offering more skilling opportunities to women and youth. She is integrating women into the construction value chain and sees great potential in community-based training.

“We already have a couple of women on our team. But we want more to take up space, learn and lead. We also want to train young people in architectural design and home organisation.” She envisions creating a digital hub where aspiring artisans and designers can learn, practice, and find clients, all through Kuzimba. She observes that sustainable partnerships go a long way in scaling businesses.

“We work with local suppliers, painting companies, interior designers, and people who handle offloading. These partnerships make our work easier.” Organisations such as Innovation Village have also played a key role in the company’s growth.

“They open doors for funding and networking. That kind of support is priceless,” she says.

Impact of Rising Woman

Even though it has been a while since her Rising Woman win, Namugenyi says the recognition continues to open doors. “Someone reached out after seeing me in the news. They were really impressed, and it helped us get new clients too.” The competition helped her refine her pitch and vision.

More importantly, it gave her visibility and validation. “Sometimes, all someone needs is a platform to believe in what they are building. That is what Rising Woman gave me.” She hopes more women entrepreneurs take advantage of such initiatives. “Do not hesitate to apply. Even the process of preparing to compete helps you clarify your business and goals.”

Construction as community work

Namugenyi reflects on the deeper meaning of her work. “Construction is not just about erecting buildings. It is social and helps communities move to the next level.”For her, creating systems that support inclusion, and innovation, shows that you can build a business that does more than make money.