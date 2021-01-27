Exhausted? A bean bag couch is what you need

After a long day, everyone desires quality rest, which makes bean bags such a solution, especially for smaller homes.

By LUKORITO W JONES More by this Author

Sealed bags containing either polystyrene beads or memory foam, otherwise known as bean bags, are one of the latest trends in furniture.

Indeed, George Washington Karani, president of the Interior Design Association of Kenya, who also teaches interior design at the Technical University of Kenya, says that people are increasingly complementing their indoor and outdoor furniture with bean bags.

“Bean bags fit almost any situation because they offer a cosy setting and pleasing décor at the same time,” he says.

To cash in on the rising popularity of bean bags, some entrepreneurs have set up firms to make them.

One such entrepreneur is Victoria Muiruri, the chief executive officer and founder of BeanieBeds in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The company, which makes most of its sales through its online store and social media platforms, has gone a step further to pioneer assembling foam-filled bean bags that can not only be used as lounging chairs, but also easily be converted into beds if need be.

“The good thing with bean bags,” Muiruri says, “is that they are not only cosy and comfortable, but also versatile, making day-to-day living easier.

For instance, if you are fond of hosting, you might find bean bags very convenient because, not only do they serve as seats, but they can be easily moved aside to create more room for dancing.”

“They are light and can also be arranged in a circle for intimate chats. With the bean bags that convert into beds like ours, they can then be used to host guests who decide to stay the night.”

Bilha Muthoni, the marketing executive for BeanieBeds, adds that bean bags are especially popular among families that have children: “Children love bean bags and often use them as a movie station or while playing video games. They also come in handy during kids’ sleepovers.”

Muthoni adds that people living in small apartments find bean bags convenient as it allows them to ditch bulky and relatively expensive sofa sets. “While bean bags go for as little as Khs6,000 (Shs150,000), most single sofas go for at least twice the amount,” she says.

People with back problems and pregnant women will find bean bags comfortable since they are designed to mould to the user’s body, thus relieving pressure from the spine. In fact, this attribute is what gave birth to BeanieBeds.

Victoria Muiruri, the firm’s CEO, says she imported a bean bag when she was experiencing back problems during her first pregnancy. However, the bean bag did not serve her well because it was of poor quality.

That prompted her decide to research on the best way to assemble quality products and after experimenting for almost a year, she finally came up with her designs.

“Most bean bags in the market are made of polystyrene pellets which disperse widely when someone sits on them and break down with usage, hence providing less comfort and could pose suffocation risks to children who might sink among the beads,” she notes, “I make my bean bags with high-density memory foam, which makes them durable and resistant to flattening over time.”

Karani, who is also the CEO of corporate interior design firm The Office Code Ltd, says bean bags are increasingly finding their way into Kenyan offices.

Muthoni agrees, noting that corporates regularly order custom-branded bean bags from her firm. While acknowledging the ergonomic usefulness of bean bags due to their flexibility and fluffiness, Karani says that bean bags are mainly popular for their decorative function. He says that since they come in many shapes and sizes that can be custom-made, they blend well with both minimalist and sophisticated décor.

“Bean bags are often available in bright colours and often, the covers can be changed with ease, thus giving the room a new look. This cannot be done with sofas. Bean bags also create a relaxed and playful atmosphere and compared with other furniture, they can easily be moved around and arranged in an abstract manner,” he says.