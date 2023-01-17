Expect a re-greening revolution this year

Experts suggest that this year gardening trends will be inspired by self-reliance and personal empowerment, making room for a larger, more inclusive gardening community.

Another motivating factor is creating gardens that can tolerate current conditions but are also adaptable and able to deal with the climate of the future, which could be significantly different in a matter of years.

Huddah Nassali, a gardening expert, says many people have been reawakened to the importance of nature and the value of their outdoor space, and are willing to invest in it to create a green haven for their homes.

There will be an exciting mix of native and exotic plants that prolong the season of interest, while allowing self-seeded wildflowers in spaces between plants, encouraging spontaneity and reducing the need for weeding.

Thriving houseplants

Nassali notes that the popular indoor gardening trend is set to continue throughout the year. With the confidence gained from past experience, homeowners will be open to experimenting with unusual varieties involving interesting leaf colour, shape and texture.

With our spaces shrinking, we will see more vertical gardens coming up. With dardening becoming a profitable business, we are bound to see more professionals and nursery beds that offer a great range of planters on the market that are specifically designed to make use of vertical outdoor spaces. From traditional pots and hanging baskets to shelving, trellis and living walls, there is no reason to put up with an empty balcony or boring wall.

Regenerative gardening

Just like the bold and wide designs predicted by interior designers, our gardens too will have a moment of wilderness. Homeowners want a bolder and playful garden that is not necessarily messy.

They will therefore, let their gardens go a bit wild become more productive and mix in edible plants with the rest of the landscape, rather than containing them in beds.

“An abundant garden incorporates the usefulness of edible plants with the love of pollinator plants. It also includes the use of natural ways of nourishing the soil rather than depleting it,” says Nassali.

Gardening technology

Apps and social media are increasingly popular in our daily lives and will continue to influence our gardening experiences. Due to demand, there is expected to be an increase in gardening innovations to ease the process.

From plant organisation and identification tools to digital gardening journals and more, there are endless apps you can utilise to make gardening easier and more fun.

“This year will see more people embracing available irrigation techniques that are digitally monitored and synced to their smart phones to regulate water usage,” she explains.

Additionally, customers have grown accustomed to online shopping methods, and as such, there is expected to be robust e-commerce options.

Climate resilient gardens

According to the plant expert, climate change being a global issue will definitely cause a shift in people purchasing climate resilient flowers or plants.

Eco-friendly gardening will continue to be popular among plant enthusiasts, and for good reason. Whether it is keeping a compost pile, planting a pollinator garden, incorporating native plants, avoiding harsh chemicals, or planting a garden that requires low water, there are a myriad of ways you can enjoy your plants while benefiting the environment this year and beyond.

She also pointed out that the green industry has gone electric or battery-powered more than any other industry, and items such aselectric mowers, leaf blowers and other equipment are rising.

She said that innovative and electric tools are easier to use and far more accessible than their gas-powered counterparts, and they empower gardeners everywhere.