We all know tackling new home DIY projects can be daunting, so we’ve put together 5 pro-tips that will help you tackle projects with precision and confidence. According to Plascon, there are different types of paints on trend for both exterior and interior spaces.

For those with a limited budget, they can substitute WeatherGuard paint with the textured paint which is also great for Uganda’s unpredictable weather.

Cleaning surfaces and using a primer coat can drastically improve the adhesion of subsequent coats of paint to the specified surfaces, ensuring a much smoother and aesthetic paint finish. Its bit more prep-work, but the end-result is worth it!

Sugar soap is a neutral, all-purpose cleaning agent that can be used to clean carpets, tiles, baths and toilets, as well as your painting surfaces before you prime and/or paint.

Paint walls from right to left if you’re right-handed (left to right if you’re left-handed) so that you don’t place your free hand on the wall when applying more paint to a brush or roller.

Does your newly-painted room still smell of paint? Paint with the windows open and ensure that the room has enough ventilation to aerate, otherwise one trick is to place saucers of vanilla essence in all four corners of the room.

If you’re working on pine or wood with a grain, sand with 120-grit sandpaper from top to bottom. If you don’t like the colour of pine, stain it in a dark teak methylated spirits-based stain before you mix a white glaze.

