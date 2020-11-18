The exterior of your house also deserves attention

If you have a house with good external structure but lacking in curb appeal, all you need is a good sense of creative vision.

While interior décor enthusiasts are never short of ideas thanks to newspapers, magazines and online resources, the same cannot be said for those looking for exterior design options.

“What sets apart exterior design from interior design is the intricate nature of the former compared to the latter”, says Mr Dominic Nyaga, an exterior expert with Reinvent Creative Ltd.

With interiors, he explains, you main worry is colours, wall hangings, furniture accessories and other interior décor objects.

But for exterior design, adds Mr. Nyaga, when you think about colour, it is a complicated process of colour choices in regard to reactivity to moisture, combustion rate and also adaptability to different climatic and weather conditions.

“This is especially because the colours chosen for exteriors will be exposed to a variety of weather conditions”. He explains.

According to him, exterior design also involves, materials used in the actual building of the house.

“In short, exterior designing is not a job for novices,” offers Mr Nyaga.

For a successful exterior adventure, Mr Nyaga says one needs to first ask him/herself some questions. What makes a home exterior visually appealing? Is the geographic terrain of a home a key factor? What is so unique about this homes that make you gawk in awe when you set your eyes upon them?

First, he asserts, there is nothing really unique about any home.

“If you have a house with good external structure but lacking in curb appeal, all you need is a good sense of creative vision, a can of paint and an excellent architect, to transform this eye-sore of a house into the talk of the estate,” he says.

Balancing shape with symmetry

One of the core principles of a properly designed space, he says, is balance and symmetry. “You cannot purport to target a splendid exterior design and then scatter structures haphazardly without giving a thought on how these structures will affect the symmetry and balance of the property,” explains Mr Nyaga.

In short the façade of every property — home, office or otherwise — needs some semblance of poise and symmetry for it to be appealing to the eye.

To put it into perspective, Mr Nyaga considers some examples of various exterior design styles. “If you decide to have your entry/exit at the front, have it centered with windows flanked on either side, it will be visually appealing to have the windows on the same height horizontal, at a certain angle and distance from the door or inclined on a diagonal steep,” he advises.

Materials, textures and personality

While aesthetics play a huge role when it comes to interior design, Mr Nyaga says exteriors are a different kettle of fish. “Because of the various climatic agents that exteriors are exposed to, it is best to balance durability with aesthetics when doing exterior design”, he explains.

“The good thing about exterior design is that there are plethora of options in regard to materials that can be used. While you can hardly use cedar shingles/sand inside the house, they can be very useful on the exterior walls or even as terminal paths within the lawn,”

Things such as aluminum, brick, wood, stucco, steel among others are all good materials for use in the exteriors. This plethora, according to him, is a good headache for the exterior design enthusiast.

Roofing materials

“When it comes to putting a roof over your head, the two most import aspects to consider other than budget and aesthetics are durability and weight,” says Mr Nyaga.

In the Kenyan context, he adds, Tiles seem to attract the greatest aesthetic appeal to many homeowners but its vital to note they are heavy, just like slate.

On the other hand, he continues, asphalt or iron sheets are light in weight and also cheap but there durability is minimal. “There colour and composition can also be eroded easily by corrosive agents in the rain,” he offers.

In matters to do with roofing, says the exterior expert, ignore the numerous options available and always consider durability, cost, weight, and what suits your style best.

Sucessful exterior design.

