Features that make your property look outdated

Whereas décor is an undependable thing, some design fads have decidedly run their course and will make properties feel outdated. They could range from specific design choices to materials use. However, updating these outdated features can significantly refresh your home and make it feel more modern. Outdated décor should not be conflated with classic décor. Classic decor is something that has stood the test of time and good taste and is always in style and transcends trendiness.

Hannington Musaazi an interior designer based in Matugga advises homeowners to watch out for the outdated elements in order for them to be able to maximise their properties’ aesthetics and value.

Therefore, whether you are thinking about putting your house on the market or want to make improvements, identifying features that can make the house appear outdated is the first step.

Textured ceiling and wallpaper

Also known as popcorn or acoustic ceilings date back as far as the mid-20th century. They are characterised by an uneven or textured look and some have exposed ceilings with wood structures that are meant to act as acoustics. Popcorn ceilings are challenging to clean because they tend to collect dust and at times fall to bits easily, something that makes them look ancient.

Similarly, textured wallpaper is not only dreadfully difficult to remove but due to their delicate nature, they may require professional installation to ensure a flawless finish. However, today designers are prefer accent walls with subtle prints and even fostering for use of eco-friendly paints with bold colours to improve on the visual appearance of the home.

Flooring

Flooring reflects your personality and sets the mood for your home. It not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also provides warmth and comfort. If you have a particular type of flooring that you adore, it is best not to use it everywhere.

Modern home styles prioritise comfort and individual needs over outdated trends. Modern homes choose flooring for each space based on its function. This however does not mean you go for wildly contrasting colours; instead, using various shades of the same colour can create a cohesive look.

While tiles remain a popular choice among homeowners patterned tiles are outdated. Patterned tiles made a splash in modern design in the mid-20th century, replacing classic plain options, but they are no longer trendy. Instead, it is more effective to use them to accentuate other areas of the home, such as walls and staircases or outdoor spaces such as balconies.

High-gloss flooring tends to be susceptible to scratches and dust, easily showcasing stains and footprints. Currently, matte finishes are more sought after. The grey carpeting trend is outdated too.

For years, grey has been the go-to choice for homeowners seeking a safe option; however, many are now venturing out of their comfort zones to explore bolder colour combinations that create striking focal points, such as pairing dark brown flooring with light-coloured furniture.

Honey oak cabinets

Oak cabinets with a yellowish or honey finish often paired with laminate countertops were highly popular especially in the 1980s and 1990s homes. However, in the modern age, the styles lean toward cleaner lines and more muted, modern finishes, with natural or painted wood, often in white, gray or navy tones. Repainting cabinets with a fresh coat of paint that suits your preference can thus create a significant change from an outdated look. Alternatively, new door hardware or replacing cabinet doors can update the look.

Tile countertops

While tile countertops were widely used especially in the 1980s and 1990s, these were often paired with white or cream-coloured grout. These grout lines in tile countertops are hard to clean and prone to staining, a feature that makes a home outdated. Opting for timeless upgrades such as smooth-surface materials such as quartz, marble and granite offer a cleaner and more modern aesthetic.

Similarly, kitchen backsplash tiles and wallpaper borders that are often used to add a touch of design element around the top of a room or to section off spaces, were trendy in the late 20th century.

These features tend to make a space feel cluttered and closed off. To curate a modern space, homeowners shouldconsider removing wallpaper borders and apply a fresh coat of neutral-coloured paint or rather if the wallpaper is still desired, considering using a more contemporary full-wall design.

Technology

With the advancement in technology of home appliances, these have since improved in efficiency, appearance and functionality. However, homeowners who own appliances with older models, visibly worn and that have old finishes and colours, such equipment tends to detract a home and possibly decrease its value.

These outdated home appliances range from older refrigerators, gas stoves, conventional water heaters and others. While these not only significantly consume more energy, they also take up space that would be used for something else.

However, updating these appliances to newer, smarter and modern ones can lead to significant energy savings, performance and enhanced safety. Depending on the type of appliance needed for a home, it is vital to consider looking out for options with energy star ratings that satisfy your needs.

Lighting fixtures

Few things are more uninviting than a single overhead light fixture in a room. This type of lighting not only lacks warmth but also offers limited coverage, making it inadequate for effective overall illumination.

While layered lighting is not a new concept, it remains the best way to achieve a nuanced room design that is both functional and comfortable. When designing a layered lighting scheme, consider the entire room. Use a central light source, such as a flush-mount fixture, chandelier, or pendant, to establish a focal point.