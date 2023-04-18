Features that will give your property an edge

What makes rental properties more appealing to prospective tenants? There are several factors and in Uganda, on top of that list is a tarmac road. It has become an established fact in Uganda that when a mud or gravel road is upgraded to tarmac, tenants come flooding into properties in the area. Proximity to a shopping centre or to the main road is also always a big plus.

While these factors are largely out of the control of any landlord, because, for instance, government will not tarmac your neighbourhood road at your asking, there are things one can do to make one’s properties more attractive to prospective tenants.

As varied as renters might be, there are simple non-negotiables they look for when looking for a place to live. The following are some of the most popular features, according to experts, that tenants look for in a rental property.

Outdoor spaces

In In a city as Kampala where land costs an arm and a leg, it often seems almost counter intuitive to provide outdoor spaces to rental properties. One would rather maximise the plot by erecting rentable spaces on as much ground as possible instead of leaving space for a garden or a compound.

However, experts such as Lucy Kaitetsi Wamimbi who heads the Residential Agency at Knight Frank, says tenants tend to gravitate toward properties with green spaces and that a garden always steps up the value of any property.

Green spaces tend to attract those with young children, especially if it is a communal garden, tended by someone else not the tenants.

“A garden, however small, is always a plus with prospective tenants, because people like green spaces at home,” says Kaitetsi.

Many properties, however, do not have the luxury of a garden. Fortunately, a garden is not the only outdoor space. A patio, a balcony, a flat roof, a yard, etc., are also known to attract tenants because they play the same role. Tenants want somewhere to go to catch a break sometimes.

Natural light

Experts say tenants tend to get enchanted by a house’s ability to take in as much natural light as possible. Usually, this is achieved by use of large windows, skylights (sections in the roof that are translucent), high ceilings, large sliding glass doors and so on. As it turns out, this love for natural light is intrinsic and people gravitate to such houses instinctively and subconsciously.

“Tenants know that a lot of natural light reduces on the amount of money that is paid in electricity bills, helps in clear vision and allows the residents to connect with the environment,” says Imelda Magdalene Namatovu, a professional interior designer.

Just as the outdoors, natural light in a home is healthy for people both physically and emotionally. If your property does not allow much natural light in, plan on modifications that changes that, according to property experts.

Modern and spacious bathrooms

While the state of the toilet is always one of the first things that prospective renters look at, it is an absolute non-negotiable for female renters. It is an established fact that a good toilet is the absolute number one for any female tenant looking for a place to rent.

To have an edge over other properties, smart landlords insist on modern spacious bathrooms for their rental properties because you never go wrong on this one.

Kaitesti says a house with multiple bathrooms that are also spacious is very attractive to prospective tenants.

“If the bathroom has a bathtub and a shower, that is very attractive to tenants because it offers more options and freedom,” she says.

Alex Mugabi, a property broker in Lubowa and Seguku on Entebbe Road, adds that when every bedroom has a bathroom of it is own, you will have tenants scampering to book the space on their very first visit.

“Most clients, especially ladies, have a strong need for a private bathroom so whenever they find a property where every bedroom is selfcontained, this tends to hold them down. Spacious bathrooms especially are very marketable,” says Mugabi.

Inbuilt closets and storage space

One of the reasons prospective tenants shun older rental homes is because most of them lack wardrobes. In comparison, almost all newer homes come with closets because modern styling demands it.

Herein lies a great idea for landlords with houses that were built in the 90s: modify to include built-in closets and your property will be back on the market. On top of the closet, options for extra storage like a place near the kitchen where to keep things like charcoal and children’s dirty toys is a plus.

“Closets are some the most sought after features on any house for prospective tenants. I have seen houses gain rental value after owners modified them to include wardrobes,” says property broker Jack Muhawe of Bulindo.

Open floor plans

Imelda Nabacwa, and architect and professional interior designer says that open floor plans tend to be desirable because prospective tenants feel that the openness gives them freedom to personalise the spaces. The flexibility that comes with this is very attractive to prospective renters.

“A modern open-plan kitchen and dining raises the value of any apartment. This is because it creates the illusion that the place is larger than it is and allows the tenant to get creative with the utility areas of the house,” Nabacwa says.

Open floor plans have become increasingly popular according to Nabacwa for this very reason. When a kitchen merges into living room it encourages more quality social time for the residents and tenants know this subconsciously.

Modifying older houses to be more open is possible with the help of a professional architect who will help take down non-structural walls, especially between the kitchen, dining and living area. Adding bay windows and skylights should achieve great success as well.

Tinted windows

Tinted windows are very attractive to today’s prospective tenants for many reasons. First of all, today’s windows are a lot larger than windows from a decade ago and before.

A large window lets huge amounts of light into the house, making it easier for people outside to look inside. The thought of this possibility has the capacity to threaten the privacy of the residents. However, if the window is tinted, everything changes.

Kaitetsi says that tinted windows are also popular with prospective tenants because they cool down the temperature.

“Tinted windows cool down the temperature especially if the windows in tall flat are facing East or West. Ugandans like tinted windows to reduce on the amount of light and heat from the sun,” she says.

Spaciousness

This does not necessarily mean that the property has to be bigger, just that the rooms should be.

A bigger kitchen, bigger bathrooms, bigger bedrooms. While this sounds oxymoronic, it is possible. A property with two large bedrooms is more attractive than if it had three smaller bedrooms. The sense of having more space at their disposal tends to make tenants happier. Bigger rooms tend to feel lighter and brighter.

So if you do have a property with small rooms and you do not want to break down some of the walls? Finding ways of introducing more natural light in those rooms will make the property more attractive. Skylights or larger windows will transform the property.

Parking

A property with a dedicated spot for tenants to park their car will definitely have instant appeal, especially if your property is in the city or city suburbs where parking is scarce. If your place does not have a garage, car space or carport, be sure to check that there is a secure parking nearby.

A low maintenance property

Tenants, just like the rest of us, have limited incomes, so the responsibility of looking after front and back gardens can be a turnoff. If you have a small lawn in the backyard, think about replacing it with a deck or patio and look for native plants for the garden.

If it is a larger lawn, make sure it is weed free and has no brown spots. Mow the lawn and make sure it looks tidy when prospective tenants look at your home. It may be a good idea to provide them with a lawn mower, too.

Plants native to the area are much easier to maintain and require less watering than other plants. They can be just as beautiful as exotic plants and try to find some that flower when you are renting your property.

Security