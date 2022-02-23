Flower bushes that give your garden texture


By  PURITY WANJOHI

What you need to know:

Flowering bushes are also a plus because they effortlessly take the place of trees, especially when you are tight on space.

Adorn your garden with flowering bushes to add texture, colour, and fragrance to your green space. “These are easy maintenance plants and are perfect for layering, which adds form to your garden,” Emily Omunga says from her garden in Nairobi, which has more than 10 varieties of flowering bushes, all less than a year old.

