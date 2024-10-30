Four timeless pieces every homeowner should invest in

Avoid being swayed by fleeting trends; opt for pieces that blend in perfectly with your decor and can stand the test of time.

When buying new furnishing or simply replacing worn out pieces, you are likely mindful of sticking to a budget. The trick lies in prioritising where to splurge and where to save.

Whether you are renovating or simply purchasing new home furnishings, we have some tips to help you allocate your hard-earned cash wisely.

The key is to choose quality items that you can cherish for years to come, regardless of whether you move, or your tastes evolve. Here are some timeless pieces that are worth investing in.

The perfect couch

A couch is the centrepiece of any living room and represents a significant investment. The ideal couch needs to be functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. It should meet all the criteria: the right size, the right level of comfort, and the right design. Couches can be customised in terms of size, shape, colour, and comfort.

Components can be configured to suit any space, seamlessly transforming into various layouts that include storage and shelving. This flexibility is invaluable over the long term, allowing the lounge to adapt to your evolving lifestyle. When you move, your couch can certainly go with you.

Avoid being swayed by fleeting trends; opt for a lounge that features a neutral colour palette to ensure it stands the test of time.

Artworks

With an abundance of inexpensive, mass-produced wall art available, it is easy to overlook that quality artwork is, in fact, an investment. Purchasing from a reputable gallery means that your piece may appreciate in value over time.

While this is not a guarantee, there are established avenues for reselling reputable artworks. The main consideration, however, is the initial investment, which is likely to be at least in the six-figure range.

Buying from a respected small gallery is an excellent place to start. This route also allows you to discover a wealth of original pieces from local artists, supporting your community while enhancing your collection. Investing in art not only enriches your living space but can also provide long-term financial benefits.

A quality rug

The best items to invest in are those that serve both functional and aesthetic purposes. They can elevate a room while fulfilling a valuable need. Rugs, for instance, not only help insulate spaces and protect flooring but also introduce flair and interest through captivating colours, patterns and textures.

The key is to select a style and colour that is versatile and resonates with you. Darker or muted shades of red, green, or blue tend to complement various styles and can be adapted to different looks and spaces.

Additionally, these colours are less likely to show marks compared to lighter shades. To enhance longevity, opt for simpler patterns. It is also wise to research the best cleaning methods for your chosen rug before making a purchase.

A statement chair

A bedroom can greatly benefit from the addition of an armchair, serving as both a stylish focal point and a comfortable seating option. Choosing a chair that plays with unique forms or vibrant colours allows for a personal touch that enhances the room's character.

A tub chair, in particular, is a timeless choice that combines elegance with functionality. Its gentle curves and refined silhouette create an inviting atmosphere while occupying minimal space.

Nestled in the corner of the bedroom, it provides a perfect spot for reading, relaxing, or simply enjoying a moment of peace. This thoughtful addition not only enhances the overall decor but also adds a layer of comfort and sophistication, making the bedroom feel completer and more welcoming.

