From Shs700,000 to a Shs150m home: Ssali's journey of disciplined saving, unwavering determination

When Henry Nelson Ssali first contemplated building his own home in 2017, he had just Shs700,000 to his name and a dream that seemed impossibly distant. Today, standing proudly before his three-bedroom house valued at Shs150m, the 33-year-old veterinary officer has become a living testament to what patience, perseverance and faith in small beginnings can achieve.

His remarkable six-year journey from frustrated tenant to proud homeowner offers invaluable lessons for anyone aspiring to build their dream home. Ssali's path to homeownership began with a series of frustrating rental experiences that would push any determined individual to take action.





After moving out of his parents' home, his first landlord in Kampala began falsely accusing him of unpaid rent despite always paying three months in advance. His second rental turned into a nightmare when the couple that owned the home could not agree on how to divide his rent payments.

"I found myself caught in the middle of their marital disputes over money," Ssali recalls with visible frustration. "That is when I knew I had to build my own place."

Saving

The young professional then embarked on an extraordinary savings discipline that would characterise his entire building process. For sand, he bought five truckloads while still paying off his brick debt. For cement, perhaps the most challenging material to acquire, he saved religiously for six months to accumulate 137 bags. His strategy was ingenious; storing 80 bags at his parents' home while making deposit arrangements with a local hardware store to hold the rest.

"I learned the hard way that cement doesn't wait," he says, referring to the 37 bags that hardened before use. When construction finally commenced in August 2018 with Shs600,000 saved for labour, Ssali quickly learned that building a home requires more than money, it demands constant supervision. He opted to pay workers daily to maintain progress, but this did not prevent costly mistakes.

The most painful came when builders misaligned the master and children's bedrooms, requiring demolition and reconstruction at an additional cost of Shs2.5m. "Those were some of my darkest days in this journey," Ssali confesses.

The roofing dilemma

The roofing phase tested Ssali's patience like never before, stretching over two and a half years of careful saving. His piece-by-piece approach to purchasing 105 iron sheets at Shs68,000 each demonstrated remarkable financial discipline.

But even this meticulous planning faced challenges when the supplier's depot closed unexpectedly. "I had to visit four different locations with my receipts before finally getting my iron sheets," he recounts. The final insult came when builders discovered they were 15 sheets short, forcing Ssali to accept slightly damaged ones to complete the roof.

As the structure neared completion, new lessons emerged. Plastering went relatively smoothly, completed in just two weeks. However, doing plumbing after plastering meant breaking walls again, while faulty electrical work required complete redoing. "Every stage taught me something new," Ssali reflects. "If I were to build again, I would do many things differently."

Moving in

By 2023, though still incomplete, Ssali made the emotional decision to move in. "I was simply tired of renting," he explains. The house, now valued at Shs150m by local evaluators, stands as a physical manifestation of his determination. It features three self-contained bedrooms, a spacious living and dining area, and a modern kitchen - all achieved without taking any loans. Now focusing on his farming business, Ssali plans to resume construction in 2027. His story transcends mere house-building; it's a powerful narrative about the rewards of patience, the importance of hands-on involvement, and the value of starting small.

"I put God first and trusted the process," Ssali concludes with quiet pride. "When you believe in your dream and take it one step at a time, even the impossible becomes possible."

A place to call home The foundation of Ssali’s dream was laid when his parents gifted him a 50x100 feet plot of land in Kitegomba, Kasangati Town in 2016. This was not just any piece of land, it was property he had already been using for his poultry and piggery projects, making the emotional connection even stronger. ‘‘This land already held my sweat and dreams,’’ he reflects.’’

‘‘Building a home there made perfect sense.’’ With the land secured but limited funds available, Ssali began his construction journey in July 2017 with what many would consider an impossible starting point - just Shs700,000. His first major purchase was 25,000 bricks from a friend in urgent need of money.

The deal came with heartbreak when he discovered 10,000 of the bricks were poorly burnt. «It was painful because I had paid Shs140 per brick,» Ssali admits. «But I honoured the agreement because that’s how important this project was to me.’’



