Frugal indoor and outdoor home decorations for Christmas

Christmas is less than two weeks away and that means it’s time to get your home ready for the celebration. It’s time to create that special Christmas vibe with decorations. The right Christmas décor should bring the Christmas spirit home which puts the whole family in the joyful mood to celebrate the birth of Christ, whose message changed the world for the better. This means that your decoration should not only be meaningful and appropriate, it should also spread joy and love.

Décor is not cheap. It is always wise to do it frugally, especially during Christmas just so you can have extra cash to spread the love of Christ to the less fortunate. And this demands that you become intentional about it. The other advantage of doing it at a bargain is that you have more cash to spend on other more urgent items. It also may mean that it becomes a purely DIY (do it yourself) project that the entire family can take part in and build memories.

Here are a few tips from florists and decorators;

Make a Christmas wreath

A wreath is an assortment of flowers, leaves, fruits, twigs, and other similar materials that is constructed to form a ring shape. A Christmas wreath represents everlasting life brought through Jesus and the circular shape of the wreath represents God; with no beginning and no end.

Hanging one of these on your front door brings the Christmas vibes closer and you will be able to welcome guests in a special Christmas way.

Wreaths also look great indoors, like on the opposite wall from the Christmas tree. According to Alice Chekwoti, a large Christmas wreath may cost between Shs150,000 to Shs250,000. But in keeping with frugality, you can make your own at home.

To make a wreath, all it takes is a walk in your garden, because many of the supplies to make one can be found there. A visit to your local florist will also be inevitable, according to Chekwoti.

How to make a wreath

Here is what is needed to make a wreath, according to Chekwoti:

Create a frame out of wire where all the foliage and flowers will be tied. Remember to keep it in the size you want.

Add moss on the frame before tying the leaves. twigs and flowers. Get some eucalyptus twigs because it has shimmery silver-green leaves. Choose flowers that have seed heads like sunflower and other similar ones. Try around the wire ring and include pine cones.

Keep a floristry scissors close to let you cut cleanly and accurately. Use thin reel wire to ensure that it won’t be seen through the leaves.

After tying all the flowers, twigs and leaves into a wreath, add some Christmas ornaments for effect. It doesn’t have to cost a lot to pull off the effect.

Chekwoti sorounded by Christmas decor in her patio.

Colour scheme

For many homes in Uganda as is the case across the world, erecting a Christmas tree has become established tradition. Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes, and the prices vary from as low as Shs50,000 to as high as Shs2 million. To have a Christmas tree at a bargain means that you must either buy a tiny one from the street, buy it weeks before Christmas, use the one you bought last year or find an actual organic tree for free.

These days, there are more options when it comes to Christmas trees. You can opt to weld a frame of metals in the shape of a cone and use it to hold up all your decorations and ornaments. Christmas decorations no longer have to be traditional.

Chekwoti advises, ‘‘As for the traditional tree (plastic or real), you can get a large red ribbon, plus the Christmas ornaments in different colours. But you must first choose a colour scheme. This year I have done a vintage look, which is green and black ribbons on one hand and red and gold ornaments on the other. This matches with my house which is vintage.

For the Christmas lights, try and get ones with a black cord if the tree is green, according to Chekwoti. She advises that one shouldn’t be mean with Christmas lights, because the more the better.

“A lot of lights and a lot of ornaments is what makes a fantastic tree. As you shop for these ornaments, remember that it can be an investment to last several years. You can use them for the next five years. Don’t forget to include the star on top, which you can create yourself at home, from cardboard and aluminum foil. It symbolises the star that led the three wise men to baby Jesus,” she says.



Chekwoti advises that if you are planning on giving your friends Christmas gifts, buy them now, wrap them and place them under the tree to conjur up that giving spirit.

“But all in all, choose a colour sceme beforehand. If you want red and gold like me, please do so. If you want silver and white (which go well together), please do so. If you want blue and silver, they also go together. Find some colours which inspire you and use them,” she says.

The florist says that a Christmas tree with some pine cones sprinkled allover will give very nice vibes.

Christmas pillows and throws

Elizabeth Kukunda is a décor expert with Blooms Events. She says that buying new and colourful cushions for your furniture can transform your home and give it a Christmas aura.

She advises that adding cozy blankets and holiday pillows with pops of gold, green, red, or any other fun holiday colours is a great way to add warmth to your everyday home decor.

procuring cloths with Christmas patterns, holiday colours, and even patching up your own Christmas themed pillow is the perfect way to bring the cozy decor in your home.

“You can get cushions and throws in Christmas colours such as red, green and gold. These colours add warmth to the home. You could also rearrange your furniture and other items in the house like flower pots and pictures. You can also move things from one room to another to create the ambience you want. This is called house shopping,” she says.

Repaint

Kukunda says that one of the failsafe ways to have good Christmas décor is to repaint not just the walls, but also other items like your flower pots both outside and inside. She advises that repainting doors can also create a great background for great Christmas décor.

“By repainting, those brand new colours will pop and create a nice mood for Christmas. By the time you do the actual decorations, half the work is done because the home already has a sleek new look,” she says.

Fresh flower display

Because Christmas is such a special time to celebrate, it would be great to do special flower arrangements and displays for the season according to Chekwoti and Kukunda. While many are not the type that would typically have a vase with fresh flowers in the living room, Christmas could be a time to introduce this just as a special treat for the family.

“As for flower arrangements, you want to keep the flowers overwhelmingly red and green if the traditional look is your fancy. It doesn’t matter what colour the vase is. White, glass, gold, blue… any colour will do. As long as it goes with your color scheme. You can also add in some silver grey flowers like eucalyptus,” she says.

You can place the flowers as a centre piece on your living room table or on a console table where you place your family photo. You can also place a flower vase on a side table or on top of a fridge or on the kitchen island. This kind of special treatment will surely make the family feel Christmassy.