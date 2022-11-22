Gadgets and electronics insurance: A must have

Insurance is defined as a contract (policy) in which an insurer indemnifies another against losses from specific contingencies or perils.

Simply put, Insurance caters to a broad spectrum of losses or damage to one’s assets with core components that make up most insurance policies are the deductible, policy limit, and premium. And although there are many types of insurance policies, life, health, homeowners, and auto are some of the most common forms of insurance.

However, today household electronics such as televisions, fridges and radios as well as gadgets such as a mobile phone are also eligible for insurance under the Electronic Equipment Insurance (EEI).

The policy is designed to provide coverage for electronic equipment such as computers, laptops, photocopiers, printers and any other electronic equipment of all kinds against accidental damage – whether the insured items are at work or at rest or being dismantled for the purpose of cleaning, overhauling or being shifted within the premises.

According to Marion Mlama Akoth, a Senior Underwriting Manager at Liberty General Insurance, cover can be arranged for any item you consider valuable worth protecting against loss, including mobile phones.

In 2021, the revenue of the global consumer electronics market amounted to over one trillion US dollars, an increase of around USD73 billion compared to the previous year. This constituted the sixth year of increase in this sector.

With such a significant market share, it shows just how much consumers are willing to invest in their electronics and the need to insure the same, especially if purchased highly.

The catch

“Policies such as Electronic Equipment Insurance protect gadgets and electronic equipment against physical and electronic accidents resulting from fires, explosions and earthquakes, theft of the item, malicious damage, riots, strikes, and civil commotion,” Ms Akoth says.

All newly purchased electronics are commonly warranted up to a year by the manufacturer from the time of purchase. However, the warranty is mostly limited to manufacturing defects and nothing outside of the given scope.

“This is the part where your Electronic Equipment Insurance policy steps in, to compensate for losses caused by theft or damage by either catering towards the replacement or repair fees. Think of it as the perfect complement to a warranty,” Ms Akoth says.

There are, however, a few things to consider when purchasing the Electronic Equipment Insurance policy.

“In the event of total loss or theft, you are paid the replacement value less the cost of depreciation. This is because all electronic items are prone to depreciation from the point they are sold to you,” she says.

This insurance also has a deductible. This is the portion of the claim the customer must pay themselves to ensure that minor repairs are not claimed under the insurance. Insurance pays the amount over that.

“The digital world we inhabit is heavily driven by a need to fully maximize the benefits that every piece of tech has to offer. But while that’s the case, the need to secure your purchase is equally as important,”she adds.