Game-changing tech products for plant care

In many homes, incorporating greenery is a valued aspect of interior and exterior design, whether it is a stylish monstera on the deck, herbs thriving in benchtop planters, or a mini vegetable garden. However, not everyone has a natural aptitude for plant care. Fortunately, advancements in technology offer solutions to assist even those who find plant maintenance challenging. We have explored and identified four cutting-edge plant products designed to simplify the process of nurturing indoor and outdoor plants. These high-tech tools are intended to make plant care more accessible and manageable, even for individuals who may struggle with traditional gardening techniques.

Self-watering planter

The Glowpear mini bench self-watering planter, an innovative Australian-designed product, offers a versatile solution for both indoor and outdoor gardening. With dimensions of 60 cm x 25 cm x 30 cm, this planter is ideal for use on benchtops, windowsills, or balconies. Priced at Shs590,000, it features a self-watering system that utilises a built-in reservoir and "natural wicking action" to deliver water to plant roots as needed. This design is particularly useful for growing herbs and vegetables.

Constructed from high-density polyethylene, the planter is UV and corrosion-resistant, BPA-free, food-safe, and recyclable, ensuring durability and safety. It can also be used in conjunction with other Glowpear products for a cohesive gardening solution.

Similar products include:

Lechuza Cubico self-watering planter: Known for its sleek design and efficient self-watering system, this planter features an integrated water reservoir and indicator to ensure plants receive adequate moisture. Available in various sizes, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Click and grow smart garden: This indoor garden system uses smart soil and automatic watering technology to grow herbs, flowers, and vegetables with minimal effort. The system includes a built-in light to support plant growth.





Garden tower 2: This vertical garden planter offers a self-watering feature and is designed to maximise space by allowing you to grow a variety of plants in a compact, vertical structure. Ideal for urban settings and small spaces.

Indoor smart garden

The Indoor Smart Garden from Urban Plant Growers, a Sydney-based company, represents an advanced solution for home gardening enthusiasts. This sleek hydroponic system is designed to cultivate herbs and vegetables without the need for soil. Priced at Shs320,000, it employs a sophisticated setup that includes 16-watt LED grow lights, which are managed by a timer to provide optimal lighting conditions for plant growth.

The system operates using water held in a reservoir and a specially designed growing medium, enabling it to support a variety of small plants, from thyme to miniature tomatoes. It is equipped with sensors that alert users through beeping and flashing notifications when it requires additional water. The device is adaptable to any lighting conditions and is powered by a simple wall plug.

To use the Indoor Smart Garden, users need only to plant seeds, fill the reservoir with water, and secure the LED light in place. The system will then manage the growth process, prompting users to add more water and nutrients as necessary.

Plant Hero

Plant Hero, developed by two innovative plant enthusiasts from Singapore, offers a groundbreaking approach to plant care that requires no specialised gardening skills. This advanced system, which is available through Indiegogo, features an automatic irrigation mechanism designed to replicate a plant’s natural water cycle and absorption patterns. The Plant Hero system enables plants to self-regulate their water intake by absorbing moisture from the bottom up, thus mimicking their natural drinking habits. This sophisticated method eliminates the need for electrical power, allowing the device to be utilized in a variety of locations without concern for electrical outlets.

Equipped with an integrated water reservoir, the Plant Hero can sustain a plant for approximately one month on a single refill. This efficiency translates to just twelve refills per year, significantly reducing the frequency of maintenance required. The innovative design ensures that plants receive consistent hydration while simplifying care for users.

Similar products that offer advanced, low-maintenance plant care solutions include:

AeroGarden harvest: This hydroponic garden employs a sophisticated system of LED grow lights and an automatic watering mechanism to support the growth of herbs and vegetables. The AeroGarden Harvest includes a built-in nutrient reminder and adjustable light settings, ensuring optimal conditions for plant growth.