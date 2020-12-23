Gardening gifts besides plants

By Our Reporter More by this Author

2020 has given us a chance to enjoy the outdoors. For some, working from home has given us time to sit and enjoy our gardens in no hurry. For others, it rekindled our love for nature or helped us rediscover farming. Homes and Real Estate has curated for you thoughtful and practical gifts for gardeners, be it newbies or experts.

1.Terrarium

This is a sealable glass container containing soil and plants. The beautiful terrarium has succulents such as Echeveria Setosa, gasteria and haworthia.

It is a delightful gift because it is not only stunning to look at but are easy to maintain.

The plants require watering only when the soil has dried out. They can be set on a table as a centre piece, are perfect for brightening up a dull corner, or can be hung by a window or door.

2. Hand Tools

For the balcony or container gardener, traditional wooden-handled trowel and fork are the perfect addition to garden tool kits. Trowels can be used for digging, planting, or in other gardening activities.

3.Gardening book

For a more intellectual gardener with a thirst for knowledge or a newbie who doesn’t know what to plant, where, and when, gardening literature will be good for their souls. Whereas there’s a lot of information on gardening online, not much is specific to Eastern Africa. Gardening for East Africa has 34 chapters brimming with content and over 1,000 colour photographs.

The book is divided into five parts: The Garden Environment, Regional Gardening, Constructing the Garden and Special Features, Gardening Practice and Plant Categories. It covers everything you need to know about gardening— the climate, the useful insects and butterflies, garden design, gardening in an apartment, pruning, propagation, and greenhouses.

4. Compost Kit

Compost is a gardener’s black gold for good reason. It makes the soil healthy, supports recycling efforts and has you consuming healthy, organically-grown food. However, many gardeners, especially newbies, don’t know where to begin when it comes to composting. Yet it is easy to make. That is why this compost kit is a winner! It makes composting fun and doable.

This handy compost kit is a brilliant start to composting for any budding gardener, and suits houses of all proportions.

Small enough for an apartment, this kit comes with coconut char and charcoal to get you going, and a instruction manual that will help you get to grips with composting.

5.Wine

For the gardener who enjoys some downtime, admiring the rewards of their handiwork, or the one who loves to entertain, give them a wine hamper this Christmas. Bottles of four wines and glasses can cost about Shs80,000.

