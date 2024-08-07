Get more out of your glass with smart glass

As smart home technology advances, integrating intelligent solutions into every aspect of our living and commercial spaces has become a key objective, including doors and windows. One way of doing this is with smart glass; a revolutionary product that transforms standard glass into a dynamic element of your smart home.

Utilising a PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) film, smart glass allows you to switch from transparent to opaque with just a click of a remote button. PDLC film is a transparent, conductive material that responds to electrical stimuli, and it can be controlled via a remote or, with advanced options, directly from a smartphone app. This film is easily applied to any type of glass using adhesive glue and is connected to an electrical source.

Once installed, the glass can be adjusted to various states, from opaque for privacy to transparent for clear views. Additionally, it can be used to display videos with a projector or to reflect advertising content on shop windows or doors. This versatility makes smart glass an innovative addition to any modern space, enhancing functionality and aesthetic appeal.

The smart glass

According to Samuel Yemane, the general manager at Film Base, the basic PDLC film operates with a simple on/off function, allowing it to switch between opaque and transparent states. This standard film begins as opaque and becomes clear when an electrical current is applied, all controlled by a remote. For those seeking more flexibility, the enhanced version of the film offers adjustable opacity levels, ranging from zero to 100 percent. This advanced option not only allows for the traditional opaque and clear settings but also provides a range of intermediate opacities, offering greater control over light and privacy.

Who needs smart glass?

Smart glass can be utilised across various settings, including homes, hospitals, banks, and retail shops, particularly where glass partitioning is employed. For instance, in office cubicles located in the center of a room, smart glass provides privacy without the need for traditional curtains or blinds.

Smart glass is great for bathrooms.

“This technology eliminates the need for curtains and blinds, which require regular maintenance and frequent replacements. With smart film, control is at your fingertips,” says Yemane.

In hospitals, smart glass is a valuable addition because according to Jimmy Richards Mwebe, it eliminates the need for curtains, which can harbor germs and require constant cleaning. This not only cuts down on maintenance costs but also helps maintain a cleaner environment.

For commercial spaces such as shops, hotels, and malls, smart glass offers a range of creative possibilities. It allows for dynamic advertising and projection on glass doors or windows, eliminating the need for traditional posters and signage. Essey Vermaux, the manager at FilmBase, explains that when closing the shop, the PDLC film can be switched to opaque mode to secure merchandise, and then turned back to clear for visibility when the store reopens.

In residential settings, smart glass is increasingly popular in modern and contemporary homes, which often feature large glass windows and doors. It provides versatile options, from creating opaque partitions for privacy to projecting images and designs.

Mwebe suggests using smart glass in bathrooms to create frosted partitions that separate the bath area from the toilet, enhancing privacy. It can also be installed in bedrooms, kitchens, and closets, and integrated with smartphones to control light settings remotely.

For those who prefer to retain their existing glass, smart curtains offer an alternative. These high-tech, dust-resistant curtains come in various hues and combine advanced materials for UV protection, heat insulation, and enhanced visibility. According to Vermaux, smart curtains employ a sophisticated blend of light induction technology, magnetron sputtering, and nanofilm lamination to merge aesthetic appeal with functional benefits.

Advantages of smart glass

Reduced maintenance

Smart glass significantly cuts down on maintenance efforts compared to traditional curtains and blinds. Unlike curtains that require frequent washing or blinds that need regular cleaning, smart glass only needs occasional wiping with a damp cloth; no detergents are necessary.

Shatterproof safety

The self-adhesive feature of smart film helps to keep glass intact in the event of an accident, reducing the risk of injury from shattered glass. This safety feature is a notable improvement over standard glass.