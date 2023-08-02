Guide to buying lampshades

The perfect lampshade can do wonders for your space. But finding the right kind of lampshade is not that simple. For a perfect look, one will need to properly match the lamp and the lampshade.

The general rule is putting like shapes together. For instance bottle and urn-shaped lamps look great with tapered shades or square lamps with straight-sided shades, while column lamps go well with any.

Knowing what size, style, shape and colour is a good start but matching all that to your lamp base is the ultimate goal. To choose the right lamp shade consider size, material, shapes and spaces. Here are the different types of lampshade shapes and how to use them suitably.

Drum lamp shades

A drum lampshade looks like a drum, with a circular ring on the top and bottom, this shape has vertical sides to give it a cylindrical silhouette. They are perfect for lamps with wider or rounder lamp bases, as well as floor lamps.

Oval lamp shades

An oval lamp shade is an elongated version of the drum shade. Because of their narrow proportions they are perfect for wall lights and small column lamps. They are good for bathrooms, corridors and windowsills.

Pendant lampshades

Pendant lampshades are designed to hang from ceiling fittings making them a focus point of the room they are placed in. They are typically made from materials such as rattan or glass which make intriguing design features.

Empire lamp shades

These are classic lampshades designed to suit a classic space. They are wider at the bottom meaning more light is cast down the lamp, rather than up. Because of their shape, these lampshades are perfect floor lamps.

Square lamp shades

The square lampshade is close to the empire shade in style. It has the cone profile with the top taken off but, instead of being rounded, this shade has sloped sides and a square base which makes it great for smaller spaces. They can complement both traditional and modern homes.

Rectangular lamp shades

A rectangular lampshade has a longer, rectangular profile with straight sides. Because of their tapered sides, they complement narrow lamps, those that are contemporary or geometric are ideal.

Colours and patterns

When choosing colours and patterns the idea is to make the lampshade a focal point. So do not shy away from bright floral designs or crystals and tassels.

Lampshades are not supposed to be a permanent choice, if one shade or pattern does not work for you, feel free to switch it up for one that works.

Cost

Lampshades are priced according to material, style and size. Pirces range from Shs6,000 to Shs1m and above.

Lamp shade material

The materials for lampshades are endless and they include linen, cotton, card, paper, silk, parchment, velvet and glass. According to oka.com, if you are planning on switching your lampshades frequently then lightweight cotton, linen or card are good options.

Opt for a smooth finish for a style that is easy to clean, especially important if you are looking for a lampshade for your ceiling lights as pleated fabrics can be tedious to clean on table and floor lamps, this becomes a lot trickier when they are anchored from the ceiling.