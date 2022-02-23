Guide to buying ovens and cookers

Having a cooker in your kitchen is a life saver for people with busy schedules. It will enable you make meals for yourself and your family quickly, neatly and without too much effort.

Some cookers have both electric plates and gas burners while others are exclusively gas or electric. Some people prefer the dual fuel so that during those times when there is a blackout or you have ran out of gas, you are able to switch to the other to finish cooking the meal.

Choosing a cooker is not a simple task considering all the choices available, cost and purpose. And because this is a long term purchase, you will not want to get stuck with an average cooker. Saving up for one that will satisfy all your needs is a bonus.

There are several things one may need to consider before heading out to buy a cooker and they include the following.

Size of the kitchen

This will determine whether one will get a free standing, inbuilt or a countertop cooker.

Free standing cookers normally have gas burners and (or) electric plates on top, an oven below and sometimes a grill. The bigger the kitchen, the more the size options you will have for the cooker.

A countertop normally has gas burners, or electric plates and is normally placed on a counter and connected to a gas cylinder, or an electric source. It does not have an oven. This makes it favourable for smaller kitchens since it takes less space.

An inbuilt cooker separates the oven from the gas burners and electric plates. According to Davidson Bagambagye, a director of 2fumbe Supplies, this would also require a spacious kitchen to avoid congestion. It may, however, not be a great idea for rentals, especially those that are not allowed to make alterations to their homes.

Demand in the kitchen

Bagambagye says cookers, whether gas or electric, come with different functions. Knowing your priorities in the kitchen will therefore help you identify the perfect cooker for your kitchen.

“The more dishes you prepare at once, the more gas burners or electric plates you will need. If your main issue is baking, you can as well put your efforts on choosing a deserving oven on your cooker,” he says.

Transparent ovens are most preferred since one will not need to open the oven to know how the baking is going, they will just tell through the transparent window.

Budget

Cooker prices will depend on the maker and players involved in the market. Bagambagye says different companies have joined the market of cookers unlike in the early days when a cooker cost an arm and a leg. To get a good and standard cooker, the supplier says the price will range from Shs180, 000 to Shs2.6m from countertops to inbuilt cookers. For commercial cookers, the price depends on the welder and the number of burners needed on the cooker since it is custom-made.

However, a two-burner commercial cooker may range from Shs750, 000 depending on the welder. What you need the cooker for will help you choose between a commercial and domestic one.

Type of energy source

There are two fuel sources commonly used with cookers and that is gas and electricity and three types of cookers for this kind. There is an all-electric cooker, an all-gas cooker and the cooker that uses both gas and electricity. A dual fuel cooker gives one the liberty of switching from gas to electricity when need arises. Knowing the size of your kitchen may help in choosing the size of your cooker, since they also come in different sizes.

Away from recognising features, one may also need to consider other things such as the type of hobs, installation, with or without a lid (for various uses) and warranty. You can also choose between cookers whose gas hobs can be automatically ignited and those that will need a match or lighter to light.

Pros and cons

Gas cooker

There are different reasons why people would prefer gas cookers:

Gas cookers are more affordable than electric cookers both in buying and in maintenance. The smallest gas cylinder ranges from Shs130,000 to Shs200,000 depending on the brand and refilling can go as low as Shs40, 000. The longevity later on will depend on how often the gas is used.

This is one of the reasons this cooker is also suitable for commercial use since the services necessitate constant cooking. In electricity hard to reach areas, gas cookers are ideal since they can do the same thing electricity would have done. In the downsides, once the flame turns yellow, it may bring soot which may darken the saucepans.

This type of cooker also has an irregular control of heat which may not be ideal for baking or making recipes that may need a certain level of controlled temperature. However, this may depend on how much gas one has left in the cylinder.

Advice

Electricity-powered cookers have precise heat control which makes it perfect for baking or recipes that need controlled heat. Some of the cookers also have timers which can notify the cook when the cooking time is over. It is also cleaner in that the electric plating will not darken the saucepans when used to cook. The cookers, however, take long to heat up which may be challenging for people who are short on time.