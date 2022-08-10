Guide to buying the right bakeware

Did you know that the material and the colour of your bakeware have an impact on the quality of your pastry? For instance, aluminum owes its popularity due to its being a great heat conductor, which enables it easily absorb and transfer heat to what you are baking.

However, it is also reactive, which poses the danger of leaching into the pastry, especially if the pH of the food is low (acidic) or high (basic). Therefore, good quality bakeware, is just as important as having a good cake recipe. Here is a simple guide to finding the right bakeware for your needs.

First, is your basic round pan, which you can use to bake almost any cake. They come in different sizes, but the eight and nine inch pans are generally benchmarked as the standard sizes, suitable for home use. The round baking pan with deeper depression is usually more suitable for a multi-layered cakes. There is also the eight by eight square baking pans which are perfect for square shaped cakes and brownies and cheese cakes.

Spring form pans

When I first saw this type of pan in the bakeware section in different supermarkets, I was puzzled as to why its base was detached. The spring form is intentionally designed that way to allow you to bake cheesecakes in a water bath, gently, thereby avoiding any cracks and reduce browning on the edges.

“They are very convenient for cakes that are delicate which crack or crumble easily when being transferred from the pan such as cheese or crumb cakes,” says Melissa Lutara, the proprietor of Crumbs Bake.

Cake tray

Most cupcake trays on the market usually have either six or 12 cupcake depressions. A cupcake tray of six is cheaper than that of 12.

Cookie sheet

This is used for baking cookies and other thick battered pasties such as cinnamon rolls, scones and croissants. You can always improvise and use the baking tray in your oven for the same function. Loaf pans come in different sizes and they are used to bake bread and cakes that are rectangular in shape.

Bundt pan

The fluted tube pan has a protruding tube in the center. The tube in middle conducts heat, which helps large deep cakes bake faster. The best Bundt pans are those that have a special non-stick coating that prevents baked goods from getting stuck in the intricate patterns and grooves.

Materials

The most common materials used for bakeware are aluminum, stainless steel, cast iron, silicone, enamel and glass.

Stainless steel bakeware

Stainless steel is a popular choice for professional bakers because even if it is not a great conductor of heat, it has other advantages such as durability, resistance to corrosion and rust.

“They are great for heavy duty use in busy bakeries because they can be easily washed throughout the day without worry about damage,” says Lutara.

Aluminum bakeware

Aluminum is good conductors of heat, which will give the cake an even bake. However, when shopping for this material, invest in top quality aluminum pans that are crafted with an even sheet of metal that is thick.

Glass

Glass is an insulator which makes great at retaining heat. This is why glass baking dishes are so popular for pastries that are best consumed while still warm; the glass baking dish can go from oven to dinner table, retaining the heat of the oven for longer so the food stays warm.

Silicone

This material is durable, easy to clean and versatile. “Silicon molds come in a variety of interesting shapes, which can be used for baking cakes with fun interesting shapes that children would love. They can also be used to make any other meals including fish and roast chicken,” says Lutara.

They are oven and microwave friendly, but you are better off using them for frozen desserts or mousses that do not require heat and are set in a fridge or freezer. Also, when you buy a silicon mold make sure you read the instructions so you know what the amount of heat it can handle, as they have a limit.

Non-stick bakeware

These pans have a black or grey non-stick coating, meant to prevent the cake from sticking onto the pan or tray, this makes it makes it easy to release the cake from the pan, once it is ready.

“When it comes to price, a good non-stick baking pan is more expensive than aluminum or steel pan, but it is a worthwhile investment. But be extra cautious when buying these pans because some of those available on the market have fake coating that wear off within weeks,” Lutara cautions.

Non-stick pans should be washed gently, using a soft dish washing sponge, a rough one will wear off the non-stick coating with time. Also, do not use a metallic cutlery on your non-stick bakeware, this can scratch coating off.

Where to buy

According to Daisy Mafabi, the proprietor of Cakes by Daisy, the Discount Shop in Kikubo is the one stop shopping centre for good quality baking ware.

You can also go to Superior Complex along Ben Kiwanuka Street, down town or any big supermarket near you. A cheaper option, can also be buying the locally made ones from Kisenyi.

