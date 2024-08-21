Guide to choosing the perfect bedside table for your bedroom

Choosing the perfect bedside table can significantly elevate both the functionality and aesthetics of your bedroom. With a plethora of styles and options available, selecting the right one might seem daunting, but this guide aims to simplify the process. From classic nightstands to modern tables with innovative storage solutions, finding the ideal bedside table involves considering factors such as size, material, and style to complement your bedroom decor while meeting your practical needs.

The role of a bedside table

Bedside tables are more than just functional furniture; they play a crucial role in enhancing the ambiance of your bedroom. These versatile pieces provide essential surfaces for lamps, alarm clocks, and personal items, and they contribute to the room’s overall aesthetic. A well-chosen bedside table not only adds visual appeal but also offers practical storage, ensuring that nighttime necessities are easily accessible while maintaining a clutter-free environment.

Choosing the right height

One of the first considerations when selecting a bedside table is its height. Ideally, the table should be within two to four inches of your mattress’s height or level with it.

This ensures that you can comfortably reach for items while lying in bed. If the table is too high or too low, it can disrupt the balance and functionality of the space, making it harder to access essential items like a reading lamp or an alarm clock.

Determining storage

When choosing a bedside table, it’s crucial to consider both its functional storage and aesthetic impact. Assess your specific needs by evaluating what items you typically keep near your bed, such as books, glasses, or medications.

For a minimalist look, a smaller surface might suffice, but if you need space for decorative objects or larger lamps, opt for a table with a broader top.

Storage options vary from discreet drawers and cabinet-style compartments to open shelves. Drawers are ideal for keeping items out of sight, while cabinet-style compartments offer larger storage solutions for less frequently used items. Open shelves are perfect for displaying books or decorative pieces, though they require more frequent organisation to maintain a tidy appearance.

Additionally, the design and size of the bedside table should complement your bedroom decor and space. Consider the height of the table relative to your bed for ease of access and ensure it aligns with the room’s overall aesthetic. Modular or customisable designs offer flexibility for those with specific storage needs or changing preferences. Ultimately, the right bedside table should blend functionality with style, enhancing your bedroom’s comfort and visual appeal while meeting your storage requirements.

One or two tables?

Whether you choose one or two bedside tables depends on several factors, including room size, style, and functionality. For a balanced look, especially in a shared bedroom, having two tables is ideal as it provides each person with their own space for essentials.

However, if space is limited or the room layout does not accommodate two tables comfortably, one can suffice. When using a single table, ensure it complements the design and provides adequate functionality without overwhelming the space.

Choosing the right colour

The colour of your bedside table should harmonize with the rest of your room’s decor. If your bedding and headboard are in darker shades, a lighter-coloured table, such as white or silver, can create a pleasing contrast.

Conversely, if your bedding is light, you might opt for a darker or more vibrant table to add depth and character. While white is a versatile choice that complements most styles, do not shy away from exploring other colours that enhance the room’s overall design.

Selecting a style

The style of your bedside table should align with your bedroom’s decor. Traditional styles, such as wooden cabinets with intricate details, bring a sense of elegance and timelessness. For a modern look, minimalist designs with clean lines and neutral colors might be more suitable.

Consider styles such as open shelves for a contemporary vibe, or drum and trunk tables for a unique touch. Each style not only serves a different function but also contributes to the overall aesthetic of the room.

Material and finish

The material and finish of your bedside table impact both its durability and visual appeal. Wooden tables, available in various types and finishes, offer warmth and a classic look, adapting well to different decor styles.

Metal tables, made from materials like stainless steel or brass, introduce a sleek, industrial feel and are ideal for modern settings.

Glass tables, with their transparent surfaces, create an airy and sophisticated atmosphere, especially in smaller spaces. Each material brings its own texture and character, so choose one that aligns with your desired look and feel.

Additional considerations

When selecting a bedside table, consider the overall size and proportion relative to your bedroom. In a smaller room, opt for sleek, space-saving designs to avoid overwhelming the space. In larger rooms, you might explore tables with additional storage or decorative elements. Also, ensure the height of the table aligns with your bed to maintain practicality and accessibility. By carefully evaluating these aspects—height, storage, number, color, style, and material—you can find the perfect bedside table that not only enhances your bedroom’s functionality but also complements its aesthetic. Whether you prefer a classic wooden table, a sleek metal piece, or a modern glass design, the right choice will reflect your personal taste and contribute to a more organized and stylish bedroom.

