Guide to Easter season decor

Unlike Christmas which falls on the same date every year, the Easter holiday keeps Christians guessing, which makes preparations for it quite tricky. This is because Easter involves some astrology and some maths (it falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox) which, put simply, is when the sun is right over the equator, and day and night are equally long.

If those are concepts you cannot wrap your mind around, the easiest way to determine Easter is by counting forward the 40 days of Lent from Ash Wednesday to that following Sunday.

In short, Easter can be any time between March 22 and April 25, and this year, it falls on Sunday April 9 for the Gregorian calendar. For the Orthodox Church, which follows the Julian calendar, Easter falls the following weekend on April 16.

Easter decorations

I feel as if Easter is treated as the step-child of holidays because it has less pomp and glamour surrounding it. The colours are not as well established as those of for instance, Christmas and for the cross section of believers to whom the bunny and eggs do not make much sense, the decorations are sadly limited.

This is why most of us celebrate the holiday by decorating our homes with just the wreaths and sometimes the palm fronds.

However, the good news is you can do more if you think outside the box. Here are a few suggestions that will elevate your home this Easter season. As with other holidays, there is no precise date when you should start decorating although most people usually start decorating on Palm Sunday.

Candles

Fill your home with splendid Easter candles. They come in all sizes and fragrances and their bright, pastel colours brighten your home. Do not forget to get stunning Easter themed candle holders to pair them with.

For families with young children or for daylong décor, get the soft, serene glow of a flameless candles. When setting the Easter table, use plenty of these colourful candles for a beautiful and modern look. You can find candles at any supermarket. The price ranges between Shs5,000 and Shs50,000 depending on size and type.

Wreaths

Wreaths are an easy and popular way to bring some Easter cheer to the home. If you are unable to make one yourself, get one custom made from the florist. To make it more festive, combine some seasonal flowers with some foliage. You can also use the wreath as a table centrepiece.

A wreath will fit perfectly around a vase or a bowl of flowers or decorations. Whether placed on the front door or hung in living room or dining room wall, a floral wreath will bring a festive atmosphere to your home. Wreaths cost between Shs15,000 to Shs30,000.

Flowers

Flowers have that undeniable ability to lift up our spirits and spread joy. For your Easter decor, treat yourself to a colourful bouquets of flowers mixed with some foliage such as narcissi, grass and fern stems and place them in vases and pots of different shapes and sizes. There are no rules, to where they should be placed, however, for practical purposes balance the width and height. Bouquets of flowers cost between Shs30,000 and Shs200,000.

But if you have a green thumb and have a flourishing flower garden these are the flowers you should pick for your home.

White lilies

These flowers are traditionally associated with purity and rebirth. The white colour represents him dying for our sins, makes us pure.

Daffodils

Daffodifls grow in white and yellow colours. But for the Easter season, the yellow daffodils take precedence because yellow is considered as a colour of joy.

Tulips

Tulips of any colour are linked to love. The story of Easter is a story of the greatest love, because Jesus went willingly to his crucifixion just to save mankind.

Make your mealtimes special

The centre of your home for every family holiday is your dining table, since there is always a sumptuous meal to be shared in celebration. This is the time to bring out that special crookery and cutlery.

To add a festive touch to your table, go for classic essentials such as a white linen tablecloth, special placemats, white linen napkins and a beautifully decorated serve ware to bring it altogether.

