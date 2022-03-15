Guide to growing perfect climbing plants

Climbing plants such as the colourful bougainvillea improve the esthetics of your walls and home.  Photo / www.gettyimages.com

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Climbing plants are loved for their versatility, colourful foliage and wonderful scent. They are also vigorous, which makes them easy to grow.

A wall covered with banksia rose, bougainvillea or the humble passionfruit vine looks richer and gives the property a more tranquil atmosphere. Climbing plants are loved for their versatility, colourful foliage, and wonderful scent.  They can also be used to form screen walls and fences, and add interest and height to your garden. Here is expert advice to make your climbing wall plants look as lavish as possible.

