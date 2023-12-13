Have a budget Merry Christmas

Christmas shopping can be all-encompassing. From clothes to food to decorations, there is just so much to shop for. That makes Christmas shopping very expensive, but with these simple tips one can have a beautiful budget Christmas.

Colours

There is no Christmas celebration worthy of the name that lacks color. As you shop for throws and pillows and cushions to transform your home into a Christmas haven, try to choose greens, reds and whites.

Georgina Mwebaza, an interior designer from Spicing Homes says, ‘‘decorations should not be expensive. If you want your home to feel like Christmas you can opt for throw blankets such as the Masai red and black showls which can be used to accentuate your couch or accent chair.’’

These will definitely highlight season and add color to your home.

‘‘It is rewarding,’’ she adds, ‘‘to playfully go about the colours. Mix and match the shades.’’

You can have a red table cloth, a green cushion or a Christmas-themed doormat that speaks volumes about the season.

While at it, ensure to slide in colours that blend well with other colors such as gold, navy blue and orange. However, these should have a minimal touch to the space.

Incase, you are not comfortable with bold Christmas colours for your furniture, you can opt for floral patterns with a red highlight or zig zag patterns embedded onto your covers.

Snacks

It is not Christmas if there is not eating. Imagine eating all your decorations after a fun filled Christmas party. Imagine how children will relish that. One easy way to make edible decor is through using cake-icing balls. You hang them on the Christmas tree and later have them as snacks. Have baked goods everywhere. The smell of baked cinnamon, vanilla and strawberry cookies will make the home welcoming.

Mwebaza suggests, ‘‘fruits displays are cheap and inviting. Fruits such as red apples, mangoes and oranges to blend with in a bowel placed on kitchen counter or diner.’’

Scents

With just a handful of herbs picked from your garden, you can create an impressive aura that identifies with the season and still ignite pleasant scents.

The interior designer recommends the rosemary plant saying, ‘it is best to use things that look like a Christmas tree but are already available at home such as rosemary which does look good when placed in a jar of water.»

You can also look out for spices off your pantry to start with such as cinnamon, cloves and lemon grass which you can seamer on your stove.

Containers

According to Mwebaza, you can use empty jars by placing pine cones in them as decorations. She explains, ‘‘collect pines and put them in a mason jar. Ensure to clean then dry before reuse.’’

These jars are usually emptied of honey, spices or salt, lying around the kitchen.

She shares, ‘‘You can use foil paper to wrap up gift boxes in all sizes and place red or green thread around using wood glue.’’

On jars, the expert tips on ribbons tied on the tips in a bow tie form to add beauty hence making it not just any jar but a Christmas themed decorations.

Plants

If you cannot afford a Christmas tree, you can opt to decorate a short potted tree and open up space for your outdoor to be brought alive indoor..

This is because you can bring in all the greenery that works well in your space and increase the amount of oxygen in your home.

Old cloth

It is good to say old is gold with a few pairs of old stockings, bedsheets or sweaters.This is because these items can be used to create a Christmas feel with few touches added onto them.

Mwebaza says items such as bedsheets, so long as they are the right colors, can be great in decorating for Christmas.

She tips, ‘‘make small cute ribbons on a plant or a vase using old cloth which you can simply cut into small strips and tie them around in a bow tie shape.’’