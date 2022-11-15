Here are Kampala’s most affordable places to rent a house

Saul Nsubuga, a house and land broker in Nansana Kitawuluzi East (II) B in Wakiso district- Kampala metropolitan explains that his choice of residence is driven by differences in rental rates in Kampala and the neighbouring areas.

He says that most landlords in Kampala usually set prices for their properties depending on various factors including; accessibility, neighboring areas, environment, social services, where a particular person goes for work among others.

He says that he chose Nansana because rent in this area is quiet low and that it is near his work place.

In a similar manner, Ronald Kinobi, a resident of Kawemba, Kabuuma village in Busabala parish describes Kabuuma as affordable characterized with cool weather off the shores of Lake Victoria.

He explains that rent in the area depends on the size of the house and the amenities. The place is accessible with social services and a conducive environment.

The area’s steady growth is attracting different operators and land brokers.

Rahuma Namutebi recently relocated from Lubaga to Gangu village, Busabala parish, citing affordability of the houses in the area. She, however, asserts that poor roads are still affecting the area’s development.

Paul Musoke, a resident of Salaama Luwafu parish, Makindye division says, “Moving to the place was a bad move for a person like him who dislikes noise. The place as a home for celebrities, bars and businesses but he says that the area is affordable.”

Contrary to the residents listed above, Arnold Nyombi a resident of Mbuya hill, Kampala describes the area as highly priced.

He explains that it is because Mbuya hill is a residential area for some top officials. He however states it is a safe place. Besides, the place has a good environment and there is easy access to social services

Where to find affordable rental in Kampala

Kabuuma

Astride off Salaama Road along Munyonyo, Kabuuma hs become cost friendly for most common Kampala people. The place has facilities that cater for all classes of people except apartments.

Herbert Ssenteza, a resident in the area and a private property blocker reveals that land in the area range from Shs26m for a 40 by 40 feet plot of land, which has enabled developers to invest in rentals.

He says that the development in the area has been made possible by the Buganda mailo land system that makes land more affordable unlike the private milo which is extremely expensive in other parts of Kampala.

Located 13km from Kampala city center, getting a house in Kabuuma, according to brokers goes for anywhere between Shs70,000 and Shs100,000 for a single room with a ceiling, Shs250,000 for a self-contained one bed room house and Shs300,000 for both a single bedroomed and double bedrooms depending on the other amenities that come with the house.

The price for the houses goes on to vary depending on the size of the house, amenities both social and interior and the proximity.

A full house in Salaama ranges from Shs 600,000/to shs 2 million depending on the facility and quality.

Salaama Road Munyonyo

Other than the potholes that are synonymous with the road to Salaama road, the place offers good deals, for rent with duplex houses that offer two living units attached to each other, self-contained, full house, double and singles.

The area also has a variety of social services such as Pharmacies, schools, supermarkets, gyms among other services that a basic for residential areas.

It is much easier to get a two-bedroom new house on Salaama road at Shs 800,000 per month in areas like Binzaali, Kulekaana and Boston among others.

Bweyogerere

Bweyogerere is a convenient place to reside for anyone working in Kampala, Houses in places such as Bweyogerere Kimwanyi, Kira, Kireka, Kirinya, Kyaliwajala ranges from Shs120,000 to Shs150,000 a single room, Shs200,000 – Shs450,000 for a single bedroom house and Shs500,000 for a self-contained depending on the proximity of the house.

Other areas include; Makindye, Kizungu, Luwafu, Zone Five Konge, Lukuli and Nanganda. In these areas, a single bedroom house is between Shs260,000 to Shs350,000/ or more per month.

Kalungu, Kawuku-Ggaba, Ssentema, Mpelerwe and Bunamwaanya are also other places you can look up to if you are looking for an affordable house in Kampala metropolitan area.

Safety in affordable areas

Most affordable areas in Kampala are usually susceptible to crimes such as burglary among others. Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire says that safety starts with the people and each person must be vigilant no matter their area of residence.

He adds that just like the prime areas, all the affordable places in Kampala are safe except in a few areas but security is always boosted depending on the demand.

“All places are safe for Ugandans only that sometimes we register some cases but that is not limited to a specific place. In Muyenga robberies are registered, thefts are registered like what happens in Kamwokya,” Owoyesigire explains

He advises that it is important to rent a house with a proper, door, security lights, gate and owners are also advised to lock their houses in case they are absent from home. He adds that in places where people feel their security is threatened, they must report to police so that action cat be taken in time.

The prime residences

Kampala has prime residential areas where rent is not only for the affluent but also sometimes charged in foreign currencies.

Such areas include, Kololo, Muyenga, Munyonyo, Naguru, Bukoto, Buziga and other upcoming residences such as Buwaate, Kira, Najjeera, Ntinda among others.

According to Ecoland Property Services, a top online rent service provider, In Kololo, Muyenga, Munyonyo, Naguru, Bukoto and Buziga, a six or five-bedroom house can cost you US$3,500 and equivalent of Shs 13 million.

In a couple of prime residences sampled out on Knight Frank website, most residential properties range between US$1,300 (Shs4,922,248) to $6000 (Shs22,718,070) or more.

Housing crisis in Kampala

According to a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities called Habitat for Humanity, the housing deficit stands at 2.4m housing units, out of which 210,000 units are in urban areas and 1.395m units in rural areas.

An estimated 900,000 units are substandard and in need of replacement or upgrading. By the end of 2022, Uganda’s population is projected to be about 48m.

Uganda’s housing situation is characterized by inadequate homes in terms of quality and quantity in both rural and urban areas.

Why rent is high in Kampala

According to Bank of Uganda, the real estate sector as a whole, comprising of mortgage and construction, increased 12.8 percent at Shs3.19t ($860.9m) in September 2019.

The prices are also being driven by demand for low-cost housing caused by rapid population growth and urbanization. According to Uganda Bureau of Statistic (UBOS), there is a housing shortage of 2.1 million units, growing by 200,000 units annually.

Uganda’s real estate a lucrative business is its vibrant rental market. More people prefer to rent than to buy property. In Kampala, it is estimated that more than 71 percent of households rent their homes, according to Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF).

Housing deficit in Uganda

According to the 2017 Uganda National Household Survey, it is estimated that 71 percent of households in Kampala rent their homes.

Habitat for Humanity Uganda, a leading housing organization in Uganda dedicated to eliminating poverty housing in the country, Uganda currently faces a growing housing deficit of 2.4 million housing units.

The organizations data indicate that majority of houses in the country are made of poor structures with around 900,000 housing units in Uganda being substandard and in dire need of upgrading.

The organization indicate that by 2025, there will be about 52 million people in the country with a housing deficit of about four million.

