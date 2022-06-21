Here is why you need a laptop stand

When they first hit the market, the laptops’ simplicity was one of their best features. As the name suggests, all you needed was your lap and your gadget to work. But while laptops offer the flexibility of work location, the design of a laptop does not make it an ergonomic choice for long working hours.

The laptop’s compact design, with an attached screen and keyboard forces the user to hunch over just so they can see what is happening on the screen. Spending long hours hunched over a screen leads to numerous health issues. Thankfully, there is a convenient and affordable solution; a laptop stand. Below are reasons you should get yourself one.

Better ergonomics

The most basic reason to own a laptop stand, is to improve your workspace ergonomics, which will in turn help with good sitting posture. If you work on your laptop, for an extended period of time, you are most likely to strain on your neck and back.

An ergonomic laptop stand will raise your screen to eye level as it should be, preventing strain on your neck and back caused by looking downwards for hours.

Ergonomics is a science dedicated to studying human posture and the ways that we sit and move around that are the healthiest for our bodies. Bad posture can contribute to the development of longer-term health issues including poor circulation, digestive problems, headaches, reduced lung function and fatigue.

Increases productivity

When using a laptop without a laptop stand, you are likely to get tired much quicker making you less productive. This is a result of straining your eyes when looking at the screen and bad posture which leads to shoulder, neck and back pain.

A laptop stand together with an external keyboard will make it possible for you to sit more comfortably and get more work done throughout the day. Your laptop should be at eye level, allowing your back to be straight and your elbows bent at a comfortable 90 degrees. Most laptop stands are portable, small enough to put in your bag.

Prevention from straining eyes

The entire point of a functional laptop stand is being able to adjust angles, heights, and distances of your device to your body. Many adults today, suffer from Computer Vision Syndrome, or eye strain caused by digital screens. By adjusting your computer’s angle, you can reduce screen glare and protect the health of your eyes.

Controls over heating

Have you had incidences where, your laptop suddenly heats up and then freezes? When you use a laptop on a flat surface there is often a build-up of heat. This can cause your laptop’s performance to suffer and may result in a shorter than average lifespan.

By raising the height of your laptop you will increase the airflow underneath which helps keep the device cool, preventing the risk of damage and ensuring its longevity. Some laptop stands have cooling fans attached beneath for better functionality.

Stand while working

The human body is built to be up and moving, and to be seated when resting. But today, people sit while working at a desk, commuting to work, watching TV, having meals, and other physically inactive pursuits.

This can lead to health complications related to physical inactivity, such as back pain, heart diseases, type-2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, stroke, obesity, and more. One of the ways to be more active while working is interval standing which is possible with a laptop stand.

Where to buy a laptop stand

Kampala Road is your one stop shopping hub for laptops, computers and their accessories. Regular stands range between ShsS60, 000 and Shs100, 000. Models with cooling fans cost between Shs150,000 and Shs200, 000.

These stands are adjustable can be raised, tilted to whichever height and angle you want. When buying, confirm that your stand can be raised up to your desired height, because the common ones on the market simply raise up just slightly from the desk which may not be worthwhile purchase if you want one that will elevate the laptop to eye level.