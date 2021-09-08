Homemade solutions for better storage

You can use already existing materials in your home to create better storage for different rooms in your house. These improvised solutions will cost little or nothing to make or put in place.

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Creating extra storage space can get tricky, more so if there is not much space to spare or the budget does not allow for any extra expense. That is why we share with you ways to repurpose what is in your home to solve all things storage:

Bathroom

Normally, beneath the sink cabinet is a piece of wood separating the sink as well as helping to create storage space. Ordinarily, people stash items underneath and in no time, the cabinet doors can barely shut. Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at Concept MacFaj says to make more space, a homeowner can start by screwing four plastic shelf holders which will receive a piece of wood thus creating more storage space. “Thereafter, get small plastic tins in various colours; they could be six or eight, depending on the size and then put three or four at the top and others at the bottom. Then allocate what each will carry, say, makeup, shampoos, hair oils, or lotions. In so doing, you will have much more fitting in a small space and this organisation beats simply putting things in a disorganised manner, thus taking up a lot of space,” he says.

Obonyo adds that access is also easier, for example, the shampoo tins are easier to get, as toilet paper rolls do not overshadow them. “Additionally, if the bathroom is used by the whole family, the issue of mixing up say adult shampoo with that of children cannot arise,” he says.

Kitchen/garage

In both spaces, there are many small things to store and one way is with the use of mason jars. “Mason jars work well in the garage to keep screws, bolts and any other small things while in the kitchen, the jars will work amazingly to store spices. You can screw in the middle of the jar cover from beneath the shelf and give them a spacing of 5cm apart. Then after filling each jar with what you desire, screw it onto the cover. With this, you have additional space for storage because you will still have the surface for other items,” Obonyo shares.

Advertisement

Utensil holder

Having your cutlery in a big drawer may seem a great idea. However, the downside is when there are many pieces that some get lost beneath the others, more so the bigger ones. For easier access, James Kiisa, a homeowner suggests that one makes use of empty tins such as those that carried Zesta. “Drill a hole at the top of the tin; just below the rim using a drill bit. Thereafter, using an S-hook, hang the tins on a towel bar or any pipe. With this, you will also have created extra storage space,” he shares.

If you have a sideboard, those that are not 2m high - at the height of the counters, Obonyo says one could repurpose it into an island. “Get four castor wheels, where one pair has a break mechanism then screw them at the bottom of the side board so that it is movable. That way, rather than have it in the sitting room, it moves to the kitchen. Furthermore, it does not have to distort movement as it can work as an island when the need arises and then move to the sides as a counter top yet still offer storage services. All that matters is that when set in place, the side with the shutters, for an open plan kitchen faces the sitting room. You should also remember to use the breaks when it is in one place,” Obonyo shares.

Lid organiser

Apart from easily being misplaced, container lids take up a lot of space. To sort that out, Alice Kasirye, a homeowner says you can repurpose an old cabinet shelf. “These covers are somewhat bulky; never sitting well on top of each other and if left to sit freely, these will take up a lot of space. The best way is to repurpose that cabinet or file holder as it will holder a couple of container lid thus saving you storage space,” she shares.

Kasirye adds that the same applies for pot lids because the knob used as the holder makes it hard for them to sit in one corner without sliding. “However, in this case, a metallic magazine holder will solve the storage war,”

Bin storage

The cabinet beneath the sink usually has nothing because of the plumbing. However, Obonyo says you can turn the space into a bin hide out. “Put the bin (the square or rectangular one) besides the proposed cabinet to ensure it is at least within its height and then measure off a few centimetres; 5cm from each corner and then put holes. Then screw two metal hooks, preferably size six into the wall and these will hold the bin. That greatly helps to reduce clutter in the kitchen but also ensure small children are not playing in the bin contents,” he says. However, he emphasises the need to ensure the bin does not interfere with the plumbing. Therefore, if you would love to apply this idea but have a bigger bin, then getting a smaller one might come in handy.

Trinket storage

In case you have an old ice tray, this could become storage for your ornamental trinkets. “The depressions meant to hold the ice will become the trinket holders. In so doing, they will not easily get lost or scattered,” Kasirye shares.

Magazine storage

Rather than continually walk to the shelf to access a magazine from your cosy reclining, why not find a way to make them accessible? “As you laze away on the porch, the last thing you want is having to stand up continually pick a magazine. One would say, “Carry all you need with you,” but I believe there is a cute way to have your magazine in close proximity. Turn that metallic bucket into a magazine holder after applying a coat or two of paint. Thereafter, create a place to hang it near your chair so that children and pets will not play with them. The hanging could be a hook to accommodate the thin bucket handle as it is not only practical – allowing for removal in case of cleaning and it is inexpensive to buy,” Kasirye says.