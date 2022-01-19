Homeowner trends for 2022

The bedroom is one of the spaces being converted into a work space after Covid-19 lockdowns.   PHOTO/unsplash.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

Being holed-up in one space for months on end during the Covid-19 lockdowns led homeowners to get creative within their boundaries.

Being holed-up in one space for months on end has been very limiting. Within the four walls of their homes, homeowners worked, exercised, studied, and so much more.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.