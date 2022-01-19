Homeowner trends for 2022

Being holed-up in one space for months on end has been very limiting. Within the four walls of their homes, homeowners worked, exercised, studied, and so much more.

Luxurious outdoors

In a bid to save families while preserving mental health, Irene Mirembe, an interior designer says families are looking at making the most of the outdoors. “In 2022, we will see more homeowners make use of their outdoors for meals, entertaining, exercising and the like. If you have not given it a thought yet, here is what can make those outdoors more attractive. “Outdoor seating provisions (table and chairs) could be made out of wood or even concrete and softened with a few cushions. In case it is wood, those palette pieces will do the trick,” she shares. With such a setup, people will feel less confined and can ably entertain more guests even past daylight by incorporating outdoor lighting in the landscape. “It helps to pay attention to make the outdoors more appealing thus inviting. Save the outdoor lighting, planting more trees to create shade and flowers for added beauty will help. You could also add fencing to keep prying eyes out,” Mirembe advises.

Spa in the bathroom

With spas closed yet stress and strain marred the lives of many owing to Covid-19, many have looked for ways to get as much from their bathrooms as possible. According to Aloysius Nangosha, an interior designer, we will see many homeowners renovating their bathrooms to allow them a spa feel in the comfort of their homes. “A little remodeling to bring luxury is worth the effort,” he says.

Therefore, Nangosha says searches regarding spa bathrooms and hotel bathrooms will become common on the internet because many need to see how to apply those touches to their bathrooms. These remodelings include making the bathrooms more open which could involve breaking walls or decluttering the space. “There is also the idea of incorporating natural features such as natural stone, and introducing plants so that people are more in contact with nature because this eases stress more,” Nangosha explains. However, in the event that one desires to break walls to enlarge the space, he advises that they first consult with their architect. That is to ensure that the undesired wall is not load-bearing. “It also helps to avoid tampering with airflow and the aesthetics of the rest of the house,” he says.

Multipurpose bedrooms

Working from home is becoming the new normal, with some organisations such as Spotify giving their employees the option of working from home indefinitely. One of the places one can create a workstation within their home is in the bedroom seeing that it allows for a more quiet and private space, making use of one corner or an empty closet.

Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at Concept McFaj says in light of that, many homeowners are looking for ways to ensure their bedroom is not only comfortable but also multifunctional. “The environment within which we work ought to be comfortable enough to allow for profitable work. That is why homeowners are changing their interiors to have comfortable neutral tones such as cream. That is coupled with textured wall treatments which lend the space with a feel of luxury as would be seen in a boardroom. The same space, in some households, works as a workout station,” he says. Obonyo says to ensure extreme relaxation, the material of the sheets is also put into consideration thus adopting materials such cotton and linen which are calm, soft and sweat absorbing hence allowing for better sleep. “In addition, storage is a pivotal element in these bedrooms because inasmuch as there is a lot of activity going on, clutter will be a deterrent to productivity and relaxation. As such, customised storage will make it possible to ensure the sleeping quarters remain pristine and spacious,” he says.

