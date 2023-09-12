Homes: How to handle customer remorse

You finally did it. You saved and built the home of your dreams. But the following week, you discover that the soak pit was not done well and might require some more work.

And when an architect friend of yours comes to check out your new home, they inform you that your home might be affected by strong winds because of the way it was oriented. Soon, the elation you felt at your great achievement turns into a feeling of regret. What you are experiencing is a common reaction known as homebuyer’s remorse.

Homebuyer’s remorse is that unwavering regret that hits the individual after moving into their property. The causes range from emotional to practical, triggered by dissatisfaction of the property.

Causes

Baker Kiwalabye, now a resident of Nakwero in Wakiso, says when he moved from Naguru, a Kampala suburb, with his family, it was hard for them to fit into the new area because they missed their old home surrounding and lifestyle.

He says, “The new place was so quiet and everything seemed new. We got nostalgic for our old neighbourhood and lifestyle, however, with time, we grew to understand that this was our home and we needed to move on.”

Sometimes, buyers may second-guess their decision, thinking they rushed into the purchase without fully considering their needs, preferences or long-term plans and this causes them to regret.

Additionally, emotional attachment develops from the different properties the buyer visited during their search. They start realising they did not get the house they wanted.

This can be in terms of size (it is either too small or big), or lacks some features the buyer needs.

Financial stress that results from the purchase often leaves one feeling overwhelmed. For instance, a homeowner might feel overwhelmed by the realisation that the financial commitment they made will take a chunk of their income for years. Sometimes, someone might experience unexpected change in income either due to job loss, illness or death in the family.

This will make meeting the many obligations that come with homeownership including mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance and maintenance costs., seem impossible.

Discovering there was a better option on the market you did not take can make you become disatisified with what you have. You will notice this if you continue to looking at other homes on the market even after making a purchase.

Discovering unexpected problems with the property after the purchase can trigger remorse. These issues could include structural problems, hidden defects, or costly repairs that were not apparent during the initial inspection of the property.

Further still, home buyer’s remorse can be caused by market conditions that change drastically after your purchase. For instance, the market could experience a downturn making your previously high value property less valuable.

Solutions

Addressing feelings of regret is quite tricky because it is a step-by-step process which involves dealing with emotional and practical activities. As a homebuyer, handling remorse starts with you, because you are the sole decision maker in the purchase deal.

Albert Cyril Muganzi, a former member of the Association of Real Estate Agents (AREA), says remorse with homebuyers is very common and inevitable. However the most important thing a homebuyer needs to do is consulting with professionals in the property management field.

Muganzi says, “Despite the fact that buyers are afraid to seek advice from professionals because they think they will be charged for the service, consulting a real estate agent or financial advisor will provide valuable insights and guidance as to why you are buying the house.”

He also adds that if the remorse is related to unexpected problems with the property, the buyer should consult with a home inspector or contractor to evaluate the home’s condition by assessing the extent of the issues and estimate repair costs.

“You can then decide whether to negotiate repairs with the seller, seek compensation, or budget for the necessary fixes,” he says.

Additionally, in situations where certain circumstances are not met, seeking legal advice with an attorney will help in negotiating your contract to help you cancel the purchase if you believe it involved misrepresentation or a fraudulent activity.

As a buyer, evaluate your monthly budget to free up more funds for comfortably affording the home and all associated costs as this will help ease the remorse experience. This can be done by getting a side gig for extra income.

Relatedly, whereas so many of us have a poor saving culture, putting some money aside for the unexpected will relieve you from stress and remorse that comes after purchasing a home.

Similarly, taking time to reflect or remember the reasons you bought the house can help you as a homebuyer address regret effectively. Sometimes, homebuyer’s remorse can be alleviated by personalising and improving the property.

Jamil Rajab, an artist, advises home owners to consider making renovations and decorating their houses with some form or art, or paint work as these turn a house into a place that feels like home.

Whereas there is no home that is or can be perfect, understanding and knowing that every property will have its own challenges, goes a long way in adjusting personal expectations so as to handle remorse. This can be done by evaluating the wish list you made before buying the home.

Muganzi says, “Focus on the positive aspects of home ownership. If you have to choose between your wants and needs, focus on achieving something that will not burden you and bring you regrets in the future.”

Is it common?

Buyer’s remorse is a fairly common feeling and can affect home buyers as well as any other buyer. Usually, the house is probably the biggest purchase you will ever make, so it is natural to question whether you made the right decision.

According to a survey conducted by Bankrate in 2021, 64 percent of buyers between the ages of 23 and 38 regret buying a home.