How Kimuli built his home in four months

The ideal home is a sanctuary, a place to unwind and recharge after a long day. Yet for Ali Kimuli, the reality was profoundly different. Each day, he faced a gruelling commute from his workplace in Kampala to his home in Kawanda, Wakiso District, losing hours in stifling traffic jams. To make matters worse, once he finally arrived, he was met with never-ending disagreements with his neighbours. This combination of external chaos and domestic strife steadily eroded his mental peace. Finally, in 2020, Kimuli reached his breaking point and embarked on a quest to find a true sanctuary he could call home.

Buying land

"My only option was to leave. I needed peace of mind, and that meant building a new sanctuary from the ground up," Kimuli explained. A few months later, after carefully raising what he believed were sufficient funds, he enlisted a trusted friend. Together, they embarked on a mission to scout plots of land in Gayaza, Wakiso. "We found two promising plots," Kimuli recalls. "The first was Mailo land, priced at Shs37m.

The second was freehold, a more secure form of ownership, and, to my surprise, it was more affordable at Shs30m. Though slightly smaller at 140 by 52 feet, my friend's advice was unwavering. He convinced me the freehold title was the smarter long-term investment. I took his advice and never looked back." He secured the land with a structured payment plan: an initial installment of Shs20m, followed by a final payment of Shs10m just three months later. The purchase was complete, but the paperwork was just beginning. It took another two months of diligent effort to finally process and receive the coveted land title, the official key to his future.

The house plan

Even as the bureaucratic wheels turned on his land title, Kimuli’s vision for his sanctuary began to take concrete shape on paper. Leveraging his experience in construction, he approached the design not just as a homeowner, but as an expert planning his retreat. He meticulously allocated every square foot of the 140x52 plot. First, he determined the optimal footprint for the main house, ensuring it would be positioned for both privacy and sunlight. He then carved out a generous compound, imagining future gardens and space for children to play. With practical foresight, he designated a separate area for the boys' quarters, ensuring a clear distinction between the main family home and auxiliary spaces.

For his inspiration, Kimuli looked to the past.

“I have always loved my brother’s house. It is not the new, flashy type, but it has a solid, comfortable feel that never goes out of style. So I decided to build something similar,” he shares. The blueprint took form; a four-bedroom haven for family and guests, complemented by two well-placed bathrooms to avoid morning rushes. He envisioned a combined sitting and dining room where life would unfold, a space for lively conversations and shared meals, and committed to a spacious, functional kitchen, understanding it as the true heart of the home where daily nourishment and warmth would be generated.

Raising funds for construction

With a meticulously drawn plan in hand, Kimuli faced his next great challenge; financing his dream. A deliberate and patient man, he was determined to avoid the common pitfall of building in fits and starts over years. He resolved not to break ground until his war chest was substantial enough to see the project through to completion without interruption.



“My philosophy was simple,” he explains. “I wanted to gather a significant amount of money first so that once I started construction, I would not have to stop. The goal was to build continuously until the house was ready to live in. I did not want a half-finished structure sitting there for years, draining my funds and my spirit.”

This disciplined approach meant enduring a few more months of saving and searching for opportunities.

His breakthrough came through his network. A trusted friend, aware of his mission, introduced him to a local savings and investment group where he would be able to get money with zero interest. He joined the group, contributing regularly until it was his turn to receive the collective pool of funds. When his round finally came, he received a monumental boost of Shs29m. “That money was the catalyst,” he recalls, a note of triumph in his voice. “It was not just funding but validation and momentum. It was the great push I needed to transform the lines on my paper into a foundation on my land.”

Buying construction material

Bolstered by the substantial capital from the cash round, Kimuli’s his next phase was the strategic acquisition of construction materials. He understood that securing quality materials upfront was the foundation of a smooth build. His strategy extended beyond mere purchasing; it was an exercise in logistics and risk management. “I never went to make a deposit alone,” Kimuli explains. “I always took my son with me. This was a deliberate system. I wanted a reliable witness, someone who could follow up with the suppliers if, for any reason, I was unable to. It was about creating a record beyond a receipt.”

His first and most significant investment was the roof. He allocated Shs10m to a reputable company in Uganda, placing a deposit for a full shipment of high-quality iron sheets. Next, he visited a trusted hardware store in Bwaise, where he negotiated a deal for 300 bags of cement, securing them at a competitive rate of Shs27,000 per bag. He sought out a skilled metal fabricator, also in Bwaise, and deposited Shs6m to commission the custom fabrication of all his doors and window frames. This ensured these critical elements would be made to his exact specifications, sturdy and ready for installation when needed.

Finally, a fortunate opportunity presented itself right next door. A neighbour in Gayaza had a stockpile of locally baked bricks, strong, weathered, and readily available. Seeing their quality and the advantage of avoiding transport costs, Kimuli negotiated a deal, purchasing them on the spot. This local transaction not only saved him time and money but also subtly tied his new home to the very soil of his community. He hired a contractor, and with the first mix of mortar and the laying of the first brick, the construction process officially started.

Building the house

With materials secured, Kimuli rented a nearby room for storage. His past experience in the construction industry proved invaluable; he allocated the builders' daily material himself to prevent waste and theft. The process was smooth until the kitchen frame felt too small and its porch too large. He immediately had it demolished and rebuilt to a better, larger design. Once the shell was complete, he used his pre-paid iron sheets for the roof, though he paid an extra Shs2.2m for necessary gutters and accessories. For the interior finishes, he trusted his painter to choose colours and designs, while he focused his attention on the precise details of the exterior. After a final one-month break once everything was done, he moved into his completed home.

Finishing the outdoors

After moving into the completed house, Kimuli turned his attention to finishing the outdoors. His priority was a durable and low-maintenance solution, which led him to choose facing bricks. "I chose facing bricks because they are a more permanent finish and cheaper in the long run," he explained. "I wanted to avoid a future where I would constantly have to repaint the exterior. Facing bricks provide that comfort and maintenance-free security."

He purchased the bricks from a supplier at Shs750 each. He was impressed not only by their durability but also by the enhanced strength and immediate aesthetic appeal they gave his home. "It was an expensive initial investment," he admits, "but it has given the house a beautiful facelift that will last." His current focus is now on landscaping the compound. His immediate plans include planting grass and laying pavers to complete the property's transformation. "It took me four months to finish the house itself, and I love everything about it, especially its old-fashioned design," Kimuli says. "My priorities have simply shifted for now, which is why the compound is still a work in progress, but it is all part of the plan."

Structural integrity

The duration of a project is not the primary determinant of its structural integrity as long as safety measures have been taken.

– Construction expert Simon Peter Kazibwe.

Safety in fast-tracked construction depends on three critical factors:

*Adherence to standards: Never compromising on engineering principles or building codes.

*Respecting curing times: Allowing concrete and mortar adequate time to gain strength, as chemical processes cannot be rushed.