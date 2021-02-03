How long does it take leftover paint to go bad?

Painting is one of those things families do only when they think about sprucing the home. This usually leaves unused paint that sits in a store for months until it is needed again.

When was the last time you did a painting job at home?

It could be your home or your parent’s house.

Often, whenever people have to visit their parents, they invest in shopping for them and other times, a few adjustments around the house.

On average, many will repaint home interiors at least twice or once in two years; most of these times, they will be getting ready for a celebration or simply redesigning the place.

Many people usually have paint around them, in fact, for a home owner, it is a good practise – sometimes, they are part of those things we buy hoping to embark on repainting a part of the house, but before we realise, the tins have been resting somewhere for weeks or months.

In other cases, we repaint part of the house and on realising that we may have mixed more paint than we needed, we decide to keep the remaining one, again, hoping that something will come up and we shall eventually get that tin and put the liquid to work.

This may take more months and at times years.

But as people hang onto these tins of colour, only few times do they wonder about the duration they are supposed to keep them or how to store them. If this leftover paint was purchased a long time back, what are the signs that it has gone bad?

According to Home Guides, a home maintenance magazine, cans of paints may remain usable for several years if they were tightly sealed and stored well.

“The shelf life of paint depends on the type and whether the paint container has been opened. Solvent-based oil or alkyd paints can remain usable for up to 15 years if they were never opened and always kept away from temperature extremes,” the magazine says.

But they still recommend that once paint has been opened, even when it can be around for many years, it is advisable to use it in two years.

Testing old paint is not as hard as you may imagine, all you need is stirring it well and then painting on an old placard or newspaper, if there are lumps in it, that paint went bad and thus should be discarded.

Storage

Cornelius Mugisha, an advisor at a hardware shop in Nakulabye, says that the way paint is stored will always determine how long it will last. For instance, he says that once sealed well, in a cool and dry place, some paints have a shelf life of years but in a bad condition, these years could be trimmed to months.

He says that most times, after they have been stored for so long, paints will create two layers in the can, the liquid on top and the concentrated paint below. Mugisha notes that with stirring, the paint may easily remix itself with the liquid; “but if the concentrated paint is so hard that it cannot mix with the liquid, chances are more it went bad.”

Most people may argue that paint is still paint even when it has gone bad. However, Mugisha says, when paint goes bad and one insists on using it, there are chances it will leave a rough finish on the painted surface.

“In some cases, with some types of paints, it will leave an offending odour,” he says.

How do you know it has goes bad?

There are nevertheless many ways of telling that paint has gone bad.

Mugisha says the paint smell can always be the first clue that it went bad, “When you open a can and it produces an odour, there are chances it has gone bad,” he says adding that at times, there is even visible mold.

When paint is still good, once opened, you will likely be welcomed by a chemical smell that is rarely strong.

Mugisha also notes that at times, once it has been kept for long, you can notice it is going bad if the paint can starts bulging or expanding.

“You can also change the paint from one container to the other, if you notice that the bottom of the can has a layer of solid paint that cannot be mixed, that paint is bad,” he says.

Disposing bad paint

Since paint chemicals could be dangerous to nature, environmentalists advise that its disposal must be well thought to avoid pollution.

The best way is to dump the bad paint with authorised trash collecting companies that may know ways of taking care of dangerous paints.

But the best solution, according to Mugisha is people buying paint they are sure is enough, he also says people can always re-use the tins and cans.

Preservation

Store the paint in a cool, dry place.

Never allow the paint to freeze.

Avoid all temperature spikes, whether high or low.

Remove all impurities, especially organic matter such as leaves or grass.Place paint in a plastic container since rust from metal cans might contaminate the paint.



