How often should you really wash your bed sheets?

When it comes to changing bed sheets, people generally fall into two camps. There are those for whom slipping into freshly laundered sheets is a daily ritual of pure bliss. And then there are those who see it as a chore, often struggling to recall the last time they did it. If you find yourself somewhere in the middle, you are not alone.

For many, sheet washing is not a top priority, often because the "why" behind the recommendation is not fully clear. We know we are "supposed to," but without understanding the real benefits, it is easy to let the task slide. So, why does it matter?

Why wash your sheets?

Your bed, while a sanctuary for rest, is also a breeding ground for the unseen. Dr Edward Mugisha says every night, we leave behind sweat, skin cells, and body oils. This mix of natural substances creates the perfect home for tiny, unwanted guests.

“One of the biggest issues is sweat. The average person sweats a significant amount during sleep. This moisture soaks into your sheets and creates a damp environment. Without washing, you are essentially sleeping in that buildup night after night,” he says.

You also shed dead skin cells constantly. Many of these cells rub off onto your sheets as you sleep. These skin cells are a favourite food for dust mites, which are tiny bugs too small to see. These dust mites can cause problems for many people. Their droppings are a common allergen. If you often wake up with a stuffy nose, sneezing, or itchy eyes, dirty sheets might be to blame.

Finally, all this dirt and moisture allows germs and bacteria to grow. This can be especially troublesome for your skin. Dirty sheets can clog pores and make skin conditions such as acne or eczema worse.

“In short, washing your sheets is not just about freshness. It is a key part of keeping your sleeping environment clean and healthy. Regular cleaning helps ensure you are resting in a space that supports your well-being,” says Dr Mugisha.

Types of bed sheets and washing frequency

While the general rule is to wash your sheets weekly, the ideal frequency can actually depend on the material your sheets are made from.

Different fabrics have unique properties; like breathability, durability, and resistance to allergens, that influence how quickly they accumulate oils and dirt and how they should be cared for. Understanding these differences can help you keep your bedding fresher and make it last longer.

Cotton bed sheets

As the most common and versatile bedding option, cotton sheets are prized for their durability and breathability. These qualities also make them well-suited for frequent washing. You can confidently wash high-quality cotton sheets every seven to 10 days without worrying about wear and tear. Their robust nature handles regular washing well, helping to maintain a clean sleep surface.

Linen bed sheets

Linen offers a uniquely luxurious feel, exceptional breathability for temperature regulation, and even boasts natural antibacterial properties.

While these traits might allow you to extend the time between washes slightly, it is not advisable to go much beyond two weeks. The coarse fibres can still trap skin cells and oils, so a bi-weekly wash is a good benchmark to ensure your skin reaps the full benefits of linen's hypoallergenic nature.

Silk bed sheets

Sleeping on silk is a treat for your skin and hair, as its smooth surface minimises friction. However, this delicate material requires gentle care to preserve its integrity. You should aim to wash silk sheets every two weeks using a mild, silk-specific detergent.

It is crucial to avoid bleach or harsh chemicals, as they can damage the delicate fibres. Adding a gentle fabric softener can help maintain its legendary softness. No matter which type you prefer, consistent cleaning is key to ensuring your bed remains a healthy and comfortable retreat. Always remember to check the manufacturer's care label for specific instructions tailored to your sheets.

How to keep your bedding fresh between washes

A few simple habits can significantly extend the freshness of your sheets and duvet, making your sleep environment more pleasant and hygienic.

Take a shower before bed

One of the most effective ways to keep your sheets clean is to minimise the dirt and oils that get on them in the first place. Making a habit of showering before bed is a powerful first step.

This simple routine washes away the day's accumulated sweat, grime, dead skin cells, and bacteria, preventing them from being transferred onto your bedding. This is especially beneficial after a long day or a workout.

Use of a top sheet

This often-overlooked classic bedding component acts as a crucial barrier between your body and your duvet or comforter. Since the top sheet absorbs the majority of your nightly sweat and skin cells, it protects the more cumbersome (and often harder-to-wash) layers beneath it.

By washing your top sheet weekly, you can extend the time between washing your duvet cover or blanket to every few weeks, simplifying your laundry routine.

Air your bed

Your bed needs to breathe just as you do. Each morning, instead of making your bed immediately, take a moment to pull back the covers and expose the sheets.

Allowing your bedding to air out for 30 minutes to an hour helps dissipate moisture from night sweats, reduces humidity that dust mites love, and prevents that stale, slept-in odour from setting in. This daily practice is a simple yet highly effective way to maintain a fresher bed.

Vacuum your mattress

For a deeper clean, remember your mattress. Dust mites and dead skin cells accumulate deep within the fibres of your mattress. To effectively reduce these allergens and extend the life of your bed, give your mattress a thorough vacuuming every few months.

Statistics

A 2025 study by Pizunana Linens surveyed 2,250 adults over 18 years of age, men and women, around the frequency of changing sheets in their home. The results were very clear as to who cleans their sheets more.

Almost half of single men do not wash their bed sheets for up to four months at a time, with 12 percent admitting they wash them when they remember – which could be even longer

Single women are generally the most hygienic, with the majority (62 percent) cleaning their bedding every two weeks, even couples typically do theirs every three weeks

Forgetting, not being bothered, and not having any other clean bedding are the top reasons people do not change their bedding more often.