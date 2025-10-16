How Sharon Peace Kia found her voice between worlds





A teenage girl stands before her parents with a PowerPoint presentation she built on borrowed faith. On the slides is her justification of why she must study music. On their faces; the disbelief familiar to so many African parents confronted with a child’s artistic calling.

“Mummy, Daddy, I promise I will read hard. I will not cry. Just let me go to a music school.”

That night, they said no. But Sharon Peace Kia sang, anyway. When the house quieted, she whispered Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby into the dark, hearing in her own echo something that sounded as freedom. It would take years, a degree in Social Science she never used, and countless late-night gigs before the world around her began to hear what she had always known- music wasn’t a hobby. It was the language her spirit was born speaking. Today, Kia describes herself as an art-music composer, a title that carries both rebellion and reconciliation. Her work sits at the intersection of Western classical discipline, African rhythmic inheritance, and jazz improvisation, a hybrid space she calls “intercultural composition.”

Getting equipped

She says: “Music is infinite. You never reach the end of it. Every day it opens another door.” That curiosity led her from the pop harmonies of Mariah Carey to the structured counterpoint of Mozart, and eventually to Seoul, South Korea, where she pursued a Master’s in Composition. There she discovered how the technical precision of Western art music could hold within it the pulse of home.

“I started hearing Lango rhythms inside orchestral lines. That is when I knew what I wanted to do- bring the two worlds to a common conversation,” she recalls.

Her path was anything but linear. Denied permission to study music after high school, she enrolled at Makerere University for a degree in Social Sciences, majoring in International Relations, a compromise to family expectations.

But the rhythm refused to be silenced. She joined Qwela Band’s auxiliary group, Zauka, where she sang backup vocals at night and wrote melodies in secret.

“Qwela was a release. We were lawyers, copywriters, accountants by day, but music kept us breathing,” she says.

That duality defined her 20s; a copywriter crafting corporate slogans by daylight, a songwriter chasing sound by night. She calls it her season of “rice and rhythm”- survival meeting soul.

Mapping sonic fingerprints

When she finally chose to pursue music full-time, it was not rebellion anymore; it was necessity. Kia’s current research and compositions centre on Lango idioms, the tonal patterns, drum tunings, and melodic clusters of her northern Ugandan heritage. She is mapping these sonic fingerprints into written notation so that future generations can study Lango music not just by ear, but by manuscript.

She explains:“Lango music uses a pentatonic scale, like many African traditions, but the tuning and the way melodies cluster are unique. When you hear our drums, the bulango ikoshe, their pitch blend tells you everything about how Lango people build a song.”

Her dream is to develop a documented theory of Lango musical structure, a dissertation-level archive of its scales, rhythms, and phrasing.

“We’ve passed it down orally for generations. But what happens when those voices are gone? We need it written, solid, contestable, so someone in the future can build on it.”

In her compositions, Kia uses the architecture of classical composition, counterpoint, harmonic layering and thematic development, but fills it with African breath. Violins converse with drums; flutes echo traditional flageolets; jazz harmonies resolve into pentatonic cadences.

“It is like writing in two languages at once,” she says. “Western musicians hear it and say, ‘That sounds familiar.’ Africans hear it and also say, ‘That sounds familiar.’ That is the middle ground I am looking for.”

Her pieces move between jazz ensembles, wind chamber groups, and choral textures, often anchored by rhythm lines drawn from northern Ugandan folk songs. When performed, they feel both experimental and instinctive- academic yet intimate.

Unique

Within Uganda’s growing art-music landscape, women composers remain rare. Peace occupies that space with grace and quiet defiance.

“It is hard to explain to people that composing is not just about inspiration, it is study, research, and patience. But maybe women understand rhythm differently. We carry life. We understand pulse,” she says.

Her compositions often begin not at the piano but in poetry, words that later dissolve into melody. She compares her creative process to motherhood: “You conceive a sound, nurture it, and when it is ready, you let it go into the world.”

Kia calls music her “good drug.” It can heal or consume, depending on how you take it. “When I stop creating, I get sick,” she says simply. “But you must learn to regulate it, because music can also overwhelm you.”

Her belief in balance informs her teaching philosophy. She tells students to explore widely, “jazz, classical, African, rock, everything.” Yet always, she insists, they must return home to themselves.

“Do not lose your accent in the sound.”

While her earlier recordings with Zauka remain on SoundCloud, her current focus is academic creation, works that will live both in performance halls and research archives. Her compositions are already being studied for their fusion of African rhythmic systems with Western harmonic analysis, making her one of the few Ugandan women composers contributing to scholarly discourse on intercultural art music. She laughs when reminded that her first song was a Mariah Carey cover.

“Yes,” she smiles, “Mariah taught me melody. But Lango taught me memory.”

For Kia, music is not a place of arrival but a method of translation, a conversation between past and present, between discipline and instinct. Her art reminds listeners that jazz and classical forms are not foreign tongues; they are spaces where African stories can breathe anew. In her scores, the drum speaks to the violin, and both reply in rhythm. It is in this dialogue that she finds her voice, the sound of Lango meeting jazz, the personal meeting the global. And in that meeting, Africa’s music does not merely survive, it evolves, documented, defined, and defiantly its own.

