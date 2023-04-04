How to add instant glamour to your master bedroom

Your bedroom is one of the most personal spaces in your home. It is where you relax and recharge, it is where you get ready for the day and where you rest at the end of it. These are all reasons you should make it as perfect for you as possible. You do not need to damage your bank account to achieve the idyllic bedroom, sometimes all you need is a few home accessories and great taste to make a difference.

Besides the comfort and functional qualities, balance and symmetry, are also key elements. According to Adella Mugisha, a creative director at interior décor firm Luxolla Interiors, symmetry is not only essential for calming the senses, but it also improves focus and improves sleep quality as well.

Before you even think of shopping to upgrade your bedroom, consider the helpful tips bellow.

First things first, there are no specific standards, to follow when it comes to bedroom décor. Tastes and preferences will vary, from individual to individual.

“By the time a client comes to us, they usually have an idea of what they want. So what we do, is help the client refine their personal style, once we ascertain that, we then can give our professional to guide them,” Mugisha explains.

“Once a client decides on what they want, we create a vison board, both in digital and hardcopy, this gives the client an idea, of how the room will look like. If they give us the greenlight we start implementing. The client’s budget is a key determinant, and will help us plan accordingly, before implementation. This way, we are able to achieve what the client wants, but within their budget,” Mugisha adds.

Although tastes and preferences will vary, every well planned out bedroom should have the following.

Lighting

Good lighting, in a bedroom is very important. It helps to complement the overall aesthetics of a bedroom. It is advisable, to have several light types that is yellow lighting, white light and lamp shades. Table lamps, on both sides of the bed will come in handy.

Carpet or rug

There is no better feeling than stepping out of bed with a deep pile shaggy rug under your feet, instead of cold tiles. A carpet also helps to create balance. It will also prevent you, from carrying dust or dirt from floor directly onto the bed, the rug will help to brush off the dirt residues from your feet, before you get into bed.

Seats

If the room is spacious enough, you can set up siting lounge with two comfortable chairs, and a coffee table, where you can sit and relax, this way, you do not have to sit on the bed all the time.

You can add a floor lamp as well, which you can use while reading a book. A working desk is also essential if you do not have a home office, it can be quite difficult to work at the dining table, with children running around.

Headboard

A bed without a headboard can be very basic, and plain. It lacks character. A beautiful headboard, will really create a focal point in your room. Headboards come in a variety of shapes and materials. It can be velvet, wooden, fabric, or leather.

Bedside table

We all know how inconveniencing it can be, when already tucked in cozily in your bed only to have to move out, because you need to put the phone away.

With a bed side table, all you have to do lean over to the table next to you. It is where you can put your glass of water, a book you are reading. They usually have shelves at the bottom, where you can store a few things.

Bring nature into the room

Adding a bowl of artificial peonies or roses is a cost-effective way to brighten up the space all year round.

Faux plants or a natural looking artificial plants are according to Mugisha, always a better choice for people with allergies or those with busy lives because natural plants can be hard to maintain in the long run. The lighting in the room might not be enough for them to thrive.

Accent wall

An accent wall is not a necessity but it has the potential to substantially elevate the ambiance of your bedroom. Choose one wall and give it a special treatment from the rest.

You can use decorative paint, wall paper, wall mural or wall paneling to achieve this effect. If you choose to go for a white wall, add in a wall cladding. Most people according to Mugisha, are not as daring, and they always want to play it safe, when it comes to bedroom decor, yet if well designed and accessorised, it could look magnificent.

“Break the monotony, play around with colour, do more than just white paint. When you walk into bedroom that is visibly pleasing, it will lift up your mood more so if you had a long day,” Mugisha says.

A beautiful ceiling, also adds so much to a room, gypsum ceilings are now in vogue. Other ceilings include wooden ceilings, exposed beams for a rustic look.

The curtains, as well should be selected with intention, they should blend in with the rest of the room, everything in the room should flow, and it should tell a story.

