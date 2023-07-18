How to build a fireplace

Procedure

●Locate a perfect spot. Outdoor fireplaces should be close enough to the home for easy access, but away from the main house. For instance, this can be about 20 feet in the yard or behind your house. It should be in a dry place or else the concrete will crack.

● Clear and level the area for the pad. Clear and excavate a section in the ground; 70 inches long by 56 inches. Flatten the ground and level it. Tamp the soil down with the tamper or sledge hammer. Spread about two inches of gravel and flatten the gravel.

●Build the fireplace pad form. Cut the two-by-sixes into two sections, that each are 68 inches long and two sections each 40 inches long.

●Use the hammer and nails to construct the concrete form. Place the form on the gravel. Use the square to make sure that the form is squared off and perfectly rectangular. Cut the rebar to size.

●Place wood or metal stakes around the perimeter of the form to keep it square, level, and in place after the concrete has been poured.

●Pour the fireplace pad concrete.

●Mix the quick-set concrete with the hoe into the mixing pan. Pour half of the concrete in the form and place the rebar around the perimeter of the form, about six inches from the edges.