How to buy a mattress for plus size people

It is not until one has slept on a mattress hat can barely support their weight that one understands the importance of getting a weight appropriate one. You might have had guests who had this complaint or you could have been a victim yourself because you left your comfortable bed to spend time with family over the holidays. Because most mattresses are designed for the average-weight person, bigger people (100 kilogrammes and above) often struggle to find a mattress that supports them adequately. This is why it important know how to find the perfect mattress.

Type of mattress

According to sleep experts, mattresses made from memory foam are ideal because they are more flexible than traditional mattresses. They are made from polyurethane which has a viscosity that allows it to mould to your body, giving you pressure relief and contouring when you lie on the bed.

Also if you have chronic pain or pressure points when you lay on your bed, memory foam can provide significant relief. Because the firmness of foam matresses can vary depending on the polymer used the general rule is to go for one that is firm.

Hybrid mattress

A hybrid mattress with pocketed coils has a series of steel coils that are individually wrapped and only lightly connected. They flex and compress separately but still provide great support. Avoid micro-coils, especially if you are heavy and instead look for coils in the 5″-8” range. Pocketed coils also have the added advantage of limiting motion transfer. With innerspring, the whole system sort of compresses and moves together. With pocketed coils, the compression on one part of the bed doesn’t necessarily transfer to the other side.

Latex mattresses

They are made out of natural latex rubber, which is both durable and breathable. This means that they will stay in good shape even with regular use over time, and you will not have to worry about overheating while you sleep.

Additionally, latex mattresses are especially ideal for side sleepers. Side sleeping is considered one of the healthiest sleeping positions for heavy people (and people in general).

Opt for a firmer mattress

You may think that a soft mattress would be best for your heavy frame, but that is not true for most sleepers. The softer material is, the less it will be able to support your weight evenly. That means you will sink in faster and develop pressure points more quickly than on a firmer surface. Opting for a slightly firmer material will mean better and more even support, which is what you need when you’re overweight.

Reinforced edge support

If you are more than 100kg, look for a mattress that has reinforced edges. This is particularly important if you like to sit on the edge of your bed. A reinforced edge will prevent the edge from sagging down and give you more support.

You should also look for an innerspring-style mattress if you want extra support. The coils are more durable and resistant to bending than other mattresses, and they do not sag as quickly.

High-quality materials

A cheap, poorly-made mattress will not hold up under pressure, especially not if that pressure comes from someone who is typically heavier than the average body weight. Experts recommend mattresses that use latex foam or memory foam instead of cheaper polyurethane foams. These are more durable and resilient than other options, which is essential for holding up under the heavier weight.

Consider your sleep position

Most people sleep on their sides or backs. But if you are a stomach sleeper, you may have a more challenging time finding the right mattress for your needs. Sleeping on your stomach can cause back issues over time due to the unnatural curvature it puts on your spine. If you are determined to sleep this way, look for a mattress with medium-firm support to keep your spine aligned throughout the night.

Density and thickness of the foam

The higher the density, the longer the mattress will last and the better it will hold up for heavier people. Also make sure that there is enough thickness in each layer of foam or latex so that you do not sink when lying on it.

There are a lot of factors to consider when buying a new mattress, and unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. But with a bit of research, you can find the perfect mattress for your needs and your budget.

