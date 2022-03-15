How to choose cloth napkins for your table

Fewer moments epitomise the intimacy of your home better than a meal at the table, so selecting the correct homeware pieces with which to dine not only perfects your table setting but elevates the entire experience for all those involved. Cloth napkins are such an important investment and that is why you should go after the best.

Linen

Visually pleasing as cloth napkins may be, their primary purpose cannot be forgotten. Linen’s naturally unrivalled absorbency (exemplified by its use for bath towels and tea towels) makes it the ideal fabric when it comes to a product that will dab the corner of your mouth and catch any spillage in your lap, as it can absorb up to a fifth of its weight in moisture before it begins to dampen. Additionally, considering a napkin’s main function is to get a bit messy (so that you don’t!), it is crucial to select a fabric that can be easily cleaned. Being noticeably stronger than cotton while still wonderfully soft, linen is an exceptionally sturdy material which will retain its quality for years to come. As well as not disintegrating during your meal such as disposable napkins, linen napkins are tough and easy to launder. With this knowledge, you can be confident that napkins made from this cloth will be long-lasting features of your table linen that can withstand repeated use enough to even become family heirlooms. Whether napkins are a daily addition to your place settings or are mainly brought out at special occasions, going for linen pieces will ensure your table has a high-end look no matter the length of time your napkins have been owned.

Cloth napkins elevate your home dining experience from pure convenience to full, in-it-to-win-it adult status. Whether you opt for linen, polyester, or everyday cotton, the best cloth napkins are easy to clean and made from a material that suits your budget, the occasion, and your dining aesthetic. Keep these points in mind while shopping.

Polyester napkins

If you are throwing a party for a group larger than two, then 100 percent polyester napkins are a perfect choice and come at a budget-friendly price. Each set includes 24 napkins, which is two to three times more per pack than most others.

ALSO READ: Make the best of table runners in your home

The polyester material makes these resistant to stains and wrinkles for maximum festivity-minded convenience. Depending on your party palette, you can choose between classic white and seven other solid color options, such as red, pink, and blue.

Cotton blend napkins

Made from a blend of 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester, they reap the benefits of both of these materials. The polyester provides stain and some wrinkle resistance, while the cotton gives you softness and absorption. They are easy to wash and do not require ironing.

Pure cotton napkins

100 percent cotton napkins are extremely soft and absorbent. They are only moderately stain-resistant and you will have to get out the iron for that wrinkle-free look. However, if the texture is a deal-breaker, the softness of this material knows no match.

Stonewash napkins

These durable and high quality linen napkins will be used on your dinner tables for years to come. Made from 100 percent French flax, these are relatively stain-resistant, especially with a slight pre-wash treatment. The stonewashed process gives these napkins a slightly worn-in look and a softer texture. Although they have tendency to wrinkle after a wash they can be ironed for a sharper aesthetic. Although they are priced at a much higher price point for a set of four, these napkins will continue to soften and outlast many of its rivals.

Classic plaid

One of the most classic cloth napkin looks is that of gingham or buffalo plaid, a checkered design that acts as protective wear from barbecue picnics to spaghetti and meatball nights.