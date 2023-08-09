How to choose shower/bathtub combos

Shower and bathtub combos are a moderately complex project that requires careful planning and attention to detail. This is because one has to combine both a bathtub and a shower into a single unit in one space. Combos are common in homes with limited space or when homeowners want the flexibility of having both bathing options.

Therefore, it is important to note that whereas most shower and tub combos are available in various styles, sizes and designs each is fitted for different bathroom layouts and preferences.

Types of shower/tub combo

Florence Nsereko, a supplier at Eliwares showroom says whereas there are several types of shower/tub combos, the choice depends on one’s space, budget and personal preferences.

She adds that people choose different designs and styles of shower and bathtub combos depending on what they have seen from the places they visit such as hotels.

Nsereko says, “People choose shower and bathtub combos because they want to bring the experience of a luxurious life from a hotel washroom to their homes.”

Standard alcove tub with shower

It features a standard bathtub with three walls (alcove) and a showerhead on the wall above the tub.

It is practical and space-efficient option for small bathrooms and is the most common combo. It is usually 60 inches by 32 inches.

Corner tub with shower

This is designed to fit into the corner of the bathroom which saves space and creates a visually appealing layout. It provides a more open feel to the bathroom compared to the alcove style.

Drop-in tub with shower

It is installed into a deck allowing you to create a customized look and style. A showerhead is then incorporated with a curtain or glass enclosed to make a shower/tub combo.

Freestanding tub with shower

Since they are not attached to any wall, they offer a more luxurious and aesthetic appeal to the bathroom. A freestanding showerhead or hand held shower is attached to make it a shower/tub combo.

Clawfoot tub with shower

These are also not attached to the wall and thus have ornate feet giving a vintage and classic appearance. Therefore, installing a shower curtain rod and showerhead help convert it into a shower/tub combo.

Walk-in tub with shower

They are designed with a low threshold to provide easier access mostly for people with mobility issues with built-in showers.

Japanese soaking tub with shower

They are deep and small and thus designed for relaxing and therapeutic bathing experience. Incorporating a showerhead makes it a combination unit.

When building a shower/tub combo there are several factors to consider for a successful and functional installation. These include available space, budget, design and style, waterproofing, accessibility, ventilation, plumbing and drainage, safety, tile and flooring, and showerhead and placement.

Building procedure

Richard Bwanga, a professional plumber says the installation of shower and bathtub combos requires professional installation.

Bwanga says, “Building a shower and bathtub combo requires one to be multi-skilled, that is to say, possess plumbing, carpentry and tiling skills. So if you are not confident in your abilities, hire a professional contractor to ensure the job is done safely and correctly.”

Wood design tiles

Nsereko thus advises that while home owners choose shower and bathtub combos, they should mind to choose colors and designs that match so as to give their homes a systematic look.

She says, “If you choose a square or curvy design for your bathtub, then also choose a square or curvy faucet or shower head respectively. Then make sure you choose a colour like black for the faucets, towel, soap and tissue holder.”

Why consider the shower, bathtub combination?

Space saving

By design all of these combinations provide a perfect space saving opportunity. You will no longer have to worry about purchasing one bath and one shower and then trying to figure out the best layout to fit everything in.

Versatility

One of the other benefits of a combination is that you can choose what to use. Do you feel like a quick shower or a long soak in a bath? With the shower and bath combo the choice is completely up to you.

Budget friendly

Shower and bath combos are generally a budget friendly option and therefore the perfect choice to save some money on a new bathroom renovation, without forgoing any functionality in the space.

Budgets, space and personal preference will all play a factor in the design and choice of the ideal shower and bath combination.

Trends

There are several changes that are developing in the designs and styles of showers and bathtub combos. People have moved away from plastics and embraced glass as this is seen with the use of soap dishes, toilet and toothbrush holdersde of glass.