How to choose the right glass for your projects

Efficient glass provides energy saving and can drastically lower your utility bills.

By Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Glass is used extensively in commercial buildings, mainly because it can absorb, refract or transmit light. It has the ability to make any building look more stunning and modern.

When Alice Birungi decided to turn her garage into a work space, she chose to use clear glass to create partitions in the room, and also decided to choose a tinted glass for the door. The tint in the glass prevented people outside from looking in while the people inside could still see outside clearly. This is one of the ways how glass can be used to accentuate a construction project.  Glass is a hard substance which may be transparent or translucent and brittle. It is manufactured by the fusion process. The fundamental properties of the glass that make it suitable for building construction applications are transparency, strength, workability, transmittance, U value, and recycling. It is commonly used for shop fronts, public places, windows, skylights, floors, aquariums, bridges, stain proof, aesthetics, ICU’s, meeting rooms, insulations, wall constructions, fire-resistant doors, and mobile screen protectors.

