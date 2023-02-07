How to clean a velvet sofa from home

Velvet sofas, have experienced such a massive resurgence over recent years, due to their beauty, and ability to simply elevate any living space. Cleaning velvet furniture, however, can be a bit tricky, as this luxurious fabric requires a delicate touch and special care to maintain its lush texture and colour. With the right techniques and tools, you can keep your velvet couch looking as good as new for years.

Here is a simple guide on how to clean your velvet couch.

Dust

Start by dusting the couch to pull off the dust. This, according to Isaac Cifula from World Class Cleaning Services, is very important because it will prevent any dirt or dust from getting into the velvet fibre during the cleaning process, which tends to lead to unwanted stains.

“Dust using a vacuum cleaner, use the upholstery attachment on the vacuum cleaner and go over the couch carefully, paying extra attention to crevices and seams. If you do not have a vacuum cleaner, you can use a dry cleaning rug to dust off, beating the cleaning cloth gently against the chair so the dust can rises off,” Cifula explains.

Cleaning solution

Mix a cleaning solution of mild detergent/liquid soap and water. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials, as they can damage the velvet and cause it to lose its softness and color. Instead, opt for a mild, pH-neutral detergent specifically designed for cleaning delicate fabrics.

Cleaning

A soft local loofah (ekyangwe) ccording to Cifula is another effective way of cleaning. If you do not have one, a cleaning towel also works. To clean, dip the sponge or towel into the cleaning solution, wring thoroughly, then gently wipe away the dirt and stains on the couch, working in small sections.

Do not to use too much water, as velvet can become waterlogged and take a long time to dry. Start at one end of the couch and work from top to bottom, side to side. Move in long, even strokes.

Repeat over the whole couch two to three times until you have removed as much dust and debris as possible. Also, avoid using brushes with hard bristles, because the velvet will become matted and lose its original texture.

After cleaning, use a dry clean cloth or cotton sponge to remove excess moisture. It is best, that you allow the couch to air dry completely before using it again. Desist from using hair dryers or other heat sources to dry the sits, as these can shrink the fabric.

To remove stains get a bowl full of lukewarm water. Add a tablespoon of baking soda and two tablespoons of lemon water. Once the mixture is ready, take a cotton cloth and dip it into the bowl. Apply it gently on the stains or any other affected area. The stains will be removed quickly from the surface with no extra effort or special cleaning liquid.

Common Mistakes

One of the biggest mistakes people make when cleaning a velvet furniture, is using too much water. The velvet will become waterlogged and take a long time to dry, which can lead to mold and mildew growth.

Placing your couch in areas of high humidity can cause mold and mildew to grow on the velvet. Additionally, exposing your velvet couch to direct sunlight or heat sources can cause the colours to fade or the fabric to shrink.

If you have any tough stubborn stains, it is best to consult a professional cleaner. They can help you determine the best course of action for removing the stain without causing damage to the velvet.

By following the above tips and avoiding common mistakes, you can keep your velvet couch looking as good as new for years to come.