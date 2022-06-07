How to clean your walls with the tools already in your house

Do you remember how proud you were of your freshly painted walls when you first moved into that house? Unfortunately, with time they have been marked by signs of habitation such as grime and even your children’s scribbles. Fortunately, there are ways you can clean and restore them to their pristine form using ingredients you have in your pantry.

Many people prefer painting their walls white because it gives that modern-yet-timeless feel in any room. White walls also make a space feel bigger and brighter. Plus, with a blank canvas to build on, you can incorporate just about any style of furniture and decor into your space. But it has the downside of getting stained easily and showing signs of wear and tear faster than darker colours.

Recently, I spent a month with a relative who makes it a point to clean her walls at least every other week. To be honest, initially I felt this was a little too much and too often. But when I returned to my home and noticed how grimy our walls were, her vigilance made sense. Just as that old saying that a stich in time saves nine, I have since learnt that one of the ways to keep your walls pristine is regular cleaning. Here are ways to effectively clean the walls in your house, according to experts.

Before you start cleaning, Hilda Kyomugisha, the director at KHK Cleaning and Fumigation Services Limited, recommends first finding out if the paint on your walls is washable. There are certain paint types that will wash away when exposed to water or form what looks like permanent wet marks on the wall. “You can tell if your paint is washable or not by merely touching it, if it has a glossy appearance, feels smooth to touch, then it is washable but if your fingers come away with a powdery substance, it is safe to clean the walls without water. “We normally advise clients with this type of paint to repaint if the walls are extremely dirty,” says Kyomugisha. She says Vinyl Silk paint, is the best type of paint for the interior because it is not affected by water making it possible to be cleaned as often as possible without worrying about damage.

Cleaning process

First, clear up the walls for cleaning. Remove all artwork, pictures, or other items that may be hanging on the wall. Clear up the space near the walls push the furniture away from the walls, make sure you remove anything that might be damaged by water, you can also cover the furniture to prevent it from getting wet or dusty.

Next, dust the walls thoroughly from top to bottom. You can use any type of duster, or a microfibre cloth to wipe off the dust. When it comes to hard to reach areas such as the ceiling, use a long duster, if you do not have one try using dry-mop head wrapped with a soft, clean cloth.

Now, for the fun part, mix a small amount of liquid soap into a bucket of warm water, dip a cloth or sponge in the soap solution, wring it out so it is damp, to prevent watermarks and paint bubbling, then, using the damp cloth or sponge scrub the walls, scrub them gently, in circular motions. Be careful not let your walls absorb too much water which is why a damp cloth is recommended. “Because the water will drip as you clean, it is best to start at the top of the wall and clean your way down wiping off dirt, debris, and fingerprints. You can also use some vim for stubborn stains” Kyomugisha says.

“Pay attention to high-traffic areas such as walls along the stair case, walls near door knobs, electric switches and wherever heads touch the wall. Areas that are often touched should get extra attention,” she adds.

Caution

Be careful around outlets. Wring your mop out thoroughly before you clean around switches, sockets. Using too much water can pose a hazard. If scrubbing any of the outlets is necessary, then turn off your circuit breaker before doing so.

After gently scrubbing your walls, replace the dirty water with clean water, then use a clean cloth, to rinse the surfaces. Again, be careful around sockets. After cleaning your walls, you can also use your sponge to clean your baseboards and trim, too.

Kyle Kushaba, the proprietor of Kyle Cleaning Services Limited, says that the best way, to clean is in sections. “If a room is made up of four walls wash one wall first, rinse it then go to the next, you want wash all of them first and then rinse after, the soapy water would have dried on the walls, so rinsing it off will be difficult,” advises Kushaba.

Using baking soda or vinegar

Kyle, recommends the use vinegar and baking soda as effective tools for cleaning walls.

“When using vinegar, mix a teaspoon of dish detergent or liquid soap into a quart of warm water, add a quarter cup of vinegar, and then wash your walls with the vinegar mixture. After washing, wipe down your walls with a clean damp rag or sponge. Baking Soda is also a good option, for stubborn stains or marks, as it can provide some abrasion as you wash the wall. You can use it by mixing three parts of baking soda in one part water then scrub the wall gently with a dampened sponge or cloth this will rub off any marks or stains. You can also just use a microfibre cloth dipped into sodium bi- carbonate to rub the stained area then wipe or rinse it off with a clean cloth,” Kushaba explains

Preventive care