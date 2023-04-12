How to decorate with artwork in a workplace

The right art piece has the power to turn that dull and lifeless office into an aesthetically pleasing environment that stimulates the senses and simply makes people feel good. Studies have shown that art has been linked to improved memory, reasoning and even can act as an anti-aging strategy.

According to Emily Ashaba, an interior designer from Unique Arts, it is important that the art you choose is consistent with your brand and is acceptable to your staff and clients. Workplaces are a collection of a multitude of cultures; what might seem normal to one person might be offensive to someone else. It is therefore, vital that the art displayed is universally correct without being generic.

“Finding art pieces that are unique and still universal is not an impossible task although it can be difficult. The easiest solution for this challenge is commissioning art that is specific to the brand,” suggests Ashaba.

Art pieces can be tailored to voice a company’s mission, relate to its field or product, act as a spotlight on the local creative community, or become a hybrid of all three. The art work could be landscapes, still life, portraits or impressionist art prints.

Ashaba also suggests getting art pieces whose colours blend or compliment brand’s own colours. Colours have varying effects on people’s mood and productivity. For example, warmer colours or earth tones have both been shown to encourage conversation because they tend to calm people down and make them open up easily. On the other hand, blue is considered to be the “colour of concentration,” and while it might diminish communication, it encourages individual productivity. This is why office artwork should have colour balance.

In addition to colours, cheerful florals and vibrant hues of orange, green and yellow make the environment friendly. Picking out a colour that holds a sentimental meaning of joy and inventive thinking would definitely benefit any corporate space.

Location

When adding artwork to your space, you are faced with a series of questions. Where will the piece be hung? What size do you need the piece to be? How do you know if the chosen piece will suit the space? Different wall sizes require different artwork size. For instance, a hallway or foyer you will need larger pieces to create a maximum impact.

But for spaces that already have furniture pieces, such as a large desk, create visual balance by hanging the piece half way between the piece of furniture and the ceiling.

Subject

Ashaba suggests art that resonates with the company’s activities. According to Ashaba, when choosing artwork, it is important to identify with the traditions and cultures in your locality. In some environments, people relate best with art that identifies with them such as the bark cloth being incorporated in art work.

“The idea of honouring your local area can give you a great return in sales for walk-in clients in that region by creating a sense of belonging,” she tips.

While possessing artwork produced by a local artist might be good for local brands, it might not be ideal for international offices where clients would appreciate seeing something from their own countries.

Type

Chunky vases, ceramics, felt pieces and sculptures are some of the art pieces one can use in an office or commercial space. “Sometimes, people limit their choices to only framed pieces, yet you can produce amazing results mixing different types of artwork,” Ashaba says.

You can also display smaller pieces of artwork with built-in nooks and small shelves in workspaces— great places to display small wood, metal, ceramic or glass sculptures.

“It is amazing how just a few pieces can transform the overall ambiance of a place. Choose pieces that help create the feeling you wish to,” the décor expert recommends. Abstract art prints are also perfect for bringing beauty to workspaces.

To create a high-end look consider hanging paintings in pairs. Experiment by hanging a range of unique pieces in in different frames. Consistency in the frames is important however to avoid visual confusion. Try sticking to a consistent colour whilst keeping the fames themselves unique. Grouping these pieces together will create a gallery fell to the space. Consider having a running theme throughout each piece.

Prices

You do not have to break the bank in order to get artwork for your workplace. “Some people believe that the more costly the artwork is the better it will look. But it would be a waste to hang a Picasso where it is not appreciated or even recognised. You can buy art from local artists that produce quality work. What matters today is decorative art rather than fine art, and everyone can afford it,” notes Ashaba.

When working with tall ceilings, for example, Ashaba suggests hanging one or two large pieces of décor rather than several small pieces to fill the entire space. For smaller spaces, using materials such as metal, wood, fabrics and glass can create texture and add depth to rooms. Finally, always decorate with colours you enjoy and images you love, and everything else will fall into place.

