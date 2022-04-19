How to design a his and hers wardrobe

Organised storage is the key to a clutter-free and easy-to-maintain wardrobe. In order to achieve an efficient wardrobe design that ensures maximum functionality, it is essential to design the internal layout of a his and hers wardrobe in a couple’s bedroom according to the requirements of its users. What principles should be followed while designing the internal layout of a his and hers wardrobe?

The wardrobes for a man and a woman should be tailor-made with accurate dimensions for storage of men and women’s clothing.

Measure the maximum length of your clothes that you wish to hang (especially when it comes to women’s dresses or gowns) and then decide the length of the vertical hanger sections of the wardrobe.

Introduce multiple shelves with a gap of 12–15 inches between each shelf for keeping items such as T-shirts, shirts, tops, accessories, purses and so on. In case a couple has to share a common wardrobe, then demarcate the his and hers zone with an internal partition or with sectional drawers between both the zones.

What are the basic measurements of a his and hers wardrobe?

The internal layout of a his and hers wardrobe should be such that all the clothing and accessories are easily visible and accessible.

His wardrobe

The minimum vertical height for hanging formal shirts and trousers should be 40 inches. Shirts require a wardrobe depth of 24 inches while coats require a depth of 28 inches. Do not hang your coats with your shirts because coats are wider than shirts; the sleeves of the coat may get stuck within the door-panels of the wardrobe.

Introduce open shelves for keeping folded T-shirts and sweaters. The depth of the shelf for stacking shirts should be minimum 12 inches while the shelf for sweaters should be at least 15 inches.

Introduce a shallow pull-out drawer or tray with inserts (square dividers), like in the image above, for keeping ties, belts, cufflinks, sunglasses, watches or even socks so that they do not get mixed up or slide about. This arrangement will enable a full view of all the contents of the drawer.

Her wardrobe

The vertical clearance for hanging women’s clothing such as gowns, gomesis or long dresses should range from 66 to 72 inches. Use velvet-covered hangers for dresses and gowns. Hang your formal shirts and trousers in smaller vertical sections of 40-inch height.

Create a compartment for handbags and purses such that the handbags are stored in an upright position. Measure the maximum height of the handbag you possess to determine the height of the shelf.

Introduce open shelves for keeping folded clothes such as tops, jeans and other casual wear. There should be a clearance of at least 12 to 15 inches between each shelf.

Go for a shallow tray with drawer inserts to neatly organise accessories such as bangles, make-up, necklaces, belts, earrings, sunglasses and watches.

It is not advisable to store your footwear in open shelves within the wardrobe because our footwear are prone to trapping a lot of dust and bacteria from the outdoors. Keep your shoes in a separate cabinet or dedicate a lower drawer for your shoes.

What should be the height of the sectional drawers within his and hers wardrobe?

Consider a five-inch-high drawer for storing accessories.

An eight-inch-high drawer is suitable for keeping undergarments and socks.

Gadget: Cloth brushes

If you have suits, sport coats, or tailored trousers, you are still better off cleaning your garments with a clothes brush than sending them to a dry cleaner. But for periodic cleaning, a few quick flicks of the wrist with clothes brush should get out a lot of the dirt and debris.

When you read about clothes brushes, you will often find people recommending Kent Brushes, a heritage British company that has been producing high-end brushes for nearly 250 years. Two of their brushes: the CP6 and CC20, which are both natural cherrywood brushes made with 100 percent boar bristles. The main difference is that the CC20 is double-sided and designed with a slightly softer side for delicate fabrics such as woolen flannel. If you are cleaning a more delicate material, you will be fine with the single-sided brush if you simply brush gently.

While these brushes are great for the usual task of knocking out dirt and debris, they are less great for removing lint and pet hair. A better option would be a lint roller.

Some options, such as Sticky Buddy, are basically rubberised lint rollers that promise not to create any paper waste. But with reports that you have to spend a lot of time and water to rinse them off. Lint rollers are your best all-purpose lint remover. But depending on your needs, they can be expensive and wasteful. If you want something that does not result in piles of paper waste, I think OXO is your best option. Those velvety solutions are good for the most challenging fabrics;as mentioned, fabrics such as moleskin and corduroy,and they’re easy to clean. If you’re working with napped fabrics where the fibers run in different directions, such as spongey tweeds and woolen flannel, then you may be better off with a clothes brush and/ or a lint roller.