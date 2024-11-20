How to get your Airbnb ready for the holiday season

As the festive season approaches, the demand for short-term holiday rentals is on the rise. Many people are looking for the perfect getaway, whether for a family retreat, a group holiday, or a quiet solo escape. For Airbnb hosts, this is a prime opportunity to make your listing stand out and maximise bookings. With a little preparation and attention to detail, you can ensure your property is ready to attract guests seeking both comfort and unique experiences this holiday season.

Preparation

Akram Dhiwa, who entered the Airbnb business in 2018 after a trip abroad, knows that success in this competitive market requires more than just providing a roof over someone’s head. His first Airbnb property, located in Jinja, was an early venture into what was then a relatively new concept in Uganda. Dhiwa, who is also the founder of Dreyz Interior Uganda Ltd, credits research and meticulous planning as key components to his success. His approach has always been to understand the evolving needs of Airbnb guests, whether they are looking for privacy, luxury, or an immersive local experience.

“Airbnb is no longer just about renting a room,” Dhiwa explains. “Guests today are after experiences, not just a place to sleep.” This shift has expanded the role of hosts, as many now offer not just accommodation but also curated activities and local experiences, adding another layer of appeal for travellers seeking something unique.

Appeal to holidaymakers

Understanding your target market is essential when preparing for the holiday season. Whether you’re attracting families, business travellers, or tourists, knowing what your guests are looking for will help you tailor your property to meet their needs. Dhiwa advises Airbnb hosts to conduct thorough market research. “You need to understand local demand, guest preferences, and pricing trends,” he says. “This will help you position your property effectively and ensure that your space appeals to the right audience.”

For example, if you are targeting families, consider offering features such as child-friendly amenities, extra bedding, or a family-sized dining table. For business travellers, ensure there is a quiet space for work, with high-speed internet, a desk, and sufficient lighting. Dhiwa also suggests looking at competitor listings to identify what works and what does not, allowing you to refine your approach based on real-time feedback from guests.

Create comfort and functionality

Once you have done your research, it is time to prepare the space. According to Dhiwa, one of the first steps is decluttering and giving the property a deep clean. “Remove personal items and unnecessary clutter to create a spacious, welcoming environment,” he says. “The space should feel like a home away from home, not just a rental property.”

Furnishing is another crucial consideration. The living area should include comfortable seating, such as sofas and chairs, along with entertainment options such as a television, books or magazines. In the bedroom, ensure the bed is of high quality, with comfortable bedding and ample storage for guests’ belongings. Dhiwa recommends having extra blankets and pillows on hand to accommodate varying preferences for comfort.

The kitchen is often a highlight for Airbnb guests, particularly those looking to cook their own meals. Make sure the kitchen is well-stocked with essential appliances such as a fridge, hob, microwave, and coffee maker. Do not forget the cookware, dishes, and basic pantry items such as salt, pepper, and oil. For the dining area, a table and chairs should comfortably seat the number of guests your property can host, with a kitchen island being a great option for smaller spaces.

Small details that make a big difference

It is the small details that often set top-tier Airbnbs apart from the competition. Dhiwa emphasises the importance of providing bathroom essentials like fresh towels, toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap), and toilet paper. “Guests expect a clean, well-maintained space, and the bathroom is no exception,” he says.

Interior design plays a significant role in creating a welcoming atmosphere. A cohesive colour palette, soothing décor, and thoughtful touches such as plants or artwork can make a world of difference in elevating the aesthetic appeal of your space. For lighting, a combination of natural light, overhead lights, and lamps can help create a warm and inviting atmosphere, while blackout curtains or shades in the bedroom offer privacy and comfort.

Essential amenities such as high-speed internet, a smart TV, or streaming services can be big draws for guests, especially during the holiday season when they might want to unwind with a movie or stay connected with family and friends. Make sure heating and air conditioning systems are in good working order, and do not forget smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and a fire extinguisher to ensure guest safety.

Elevate guest experiences

Creating a positive guest experience goes beyond just the physical space, it is also about the little touches that make guests feel welcome. Dhiwa recommends providing a ‘guest manual’ that includes essential information such as house rules, Wi-Fi password, appliance instructions, emergency contacts, and local recommendations for attractions and dining. A personalised welcome note can also go a long way in making your guests feel special and valued.

Photography is another critical aspect of marketing your Airbnb property. High-quality, well-lit photographs from multiple angles can showcase your space’s best features.

“The better your listing looks, the more likely guests are to click on it,” says Dhiwa. Take photos that highlight unique features in each room, as well as the amenities and beautiful aspects of the property. A great first impression is crucial, so ensure your listing description is both detailed and enticing, with a focus on your property’s unique selling points.

Feedback

Once your Airbnb is up and running, the work does not stop there. Dhiwa advises collecting guest feedback after their stay to ensure that any areas for improvement are addressed.

SEASONAL PRICING AND FLEXIBILITY

The holiday season often brings a surge in bookings, but it is important to adapt your pricing to reflect the seasonal demand. Dhiwa recommends adjusting your prices based on market conditions, guest preferences, and competitive listings. Offering discounts for longer stays or adjusting your pricing for peak holiday periods can help attract more guests.