How to handle property when moving in together

For most people, every item in their home is part of their life story. There is always the first expensive couch they were able to afford and the bedroom set for which they saved for months.

They probably received the microwave as a reward from work, which is a reminder of their hard work. But the biggest challenge is when both partners own their homes. It can be difficult trying to decide which home should serve as the main one and the best way to use the vacant one.

You both own homes

The decision on where to live together when you both own homes, will be determined by many variables such as the size of the homes, accessibility and age of property, among others. If your plan is to raise a family, go for the property that is bigger, newer and closer to facilities such as schools, shopping centres and health centres.

Once you have chosen the property to move in, you can decide to sell the other one and save the money for other purposes. But if you are both attached to your respective homes, a great option would be renting out one while living in the other.

Christine Barungi, a real estate agent, says renting is a smart and lucrative option.

“Land is getting scarcer so if you already own a property, it is advisable to hold onto it, as it will only continue to appreciate. By renting it out, you will continue earning from the property while still owning it,” she notes. Barungi says it is important to discuss beforehand how the money from the property will be shared and whose responsibility it is to manage it. You can choose to open a joint bank account for the property.

“It is also important that you draw up a new title where your partner is added as an owner,” she advises.

You are still paying mortgage

If you are both still paying off your mortgages, you can choose to sell one of the properties so you have enough equity to pay off the loan balance and cover the closing costs. But it is advisable to have this discussion with your bank to understand the legalities involved in such a sale.

Household items

Turning two household into one will require tact, compromise and effective communication. Many of us require different things in a home to feel truly at peace. Some prefer all things bright and colourful, while others want simple and neutral colours.

As a couple, you must compromise to avoid hurting each other. That chair you would gladly set on fire holds precious sentimental value to your partner, so how you handle it will set the tone for the rest of your merging process.

To decide which household items should make it to your next life together, start by taking inventory of what you both have, what you cannot part with such as family heirlooms or valuables and what you will leave behind.

Let us be honest, many men, at least those who have interest in their décor, prefer a rustic, no bells and whistles look. Yet women are looking for something glamorous and exciting. To make a home both of you love means you have to find a middle ground. One way to do this successfully is prioritising functionality. Décor goes beyond just how things look, it should be able to help design spaces that serve your needs.

Observe how you and your partner use every space in your home. If one of you seems to never find their keys once they enter the house, this is an indication that you might need a central place for this purpose. You might need a small table, wall shelf or bowl to collect all your necessities in the entryway.